FAQs on CAA: What the govt says about application, eligibility, & more

The Centre notified the rules for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Monday (March 11), more than four years after its passage by Parliament in December 2019. The government has released more information regarding the actual process of applying for citizenship under CAA, as well as launching a web portal and mobile application, making the entire application process online. Here are the most frequently asked questions (FAQs) on CAA, its eligibility, application, and pressing concerns.

What is the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)?

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is a legislative proposal aimed at granting citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, or Christian refugees from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, or Pakistan who entered India on or before December 31, 2014, without valid travel documents such as passports. Upon applying for citizenship, subject to certain conditions, these refugees will be eligible for citizenship by naturalisation.

What is the application process under CAA?

The application process for citizenship under CAA has been made under Section 6B of the Citizenship Act, 1955.

The application process has been made online. It can be accessed through the CAA-2019 mobile app or the web portal: https://indiancitizenshiponline.nic.in.

Applicants will need to fill out an application, upload the required documents, and pay a Rs 50 fee.

Who is eligible to apply for citizenship under CAA?

The CAA applies exclusively to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi, and Christian foreigners who migrated from three countries – Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan - to India before December 31, 2014, due to religious persecution.

Does the CAA affect any Indian citizen?

No, CAA itself does not impact Indian citizens.

What are the documents required to apply for citizenship under CAA?

Applicants need to establish their country of origin, religion, date of entry into India, and knowledge of an Indian language.

Country of origin: The requirement for a valid passport from the respective countries, along with a Residential Permit of India, has been relaxed. Various documents including birth certificates, educational certificates, and identity documents issued by countries are acceptable.

Date of entry into India: Applicants can provide a range of documents such as visas, immigration stamps, driving licenses, Aadhaar cards, ration cards, Government issued IDs, employment records, utility bills, school certificates from India, and more to establish their entry date.

Proof of religious identity: Applicants with nationalities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh or Pakistan can show proof of religious identity through passport, birth certificate, government ID cards, school certificates, land records, licenses issued by government authorities in these countries. An affidavit sworn before a judicial or executive magistrate declaring the applicant's nationality and religion may also be accepted.

Language requirement: A declaration of language proficiency and the ability to speak the language is now sufficient.

Who processes the citizenship application under CAA?

The Centre has established an Empowered Committee and District Level Committee (DLC) to receive and process applications, reducing the role of states in the process.

After scrutinising their application, the DLC will inform the applicant of the time and date they need to visit the DLC in person.

The applicant must bring all their original documents for verification on the scheduled day. If the documents are found to be in order, the designated officer will administer the "oath of allegiance".

What happens if the applicant's documents are not in order?

If the designated officer finds any issues with the documents, they may request additional documents to be verified at a later date. Once satisfied with the application the DLC will forward the application to the Empowered Committee. The Empowered Committee may approve or reject the application for the citizenship of India.

What happens to Muslim immigrants?

Muslim immigrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan can still apply for Indian citizenship through the existing legal process of naturalisation or registration, which remains operational under the CAA.

Have immigrants from the three neighbouring counties been granted Indian citizenship recently?

Approximately 2,830 Pakistani citizens, 912 Afghani citizens, and 172 Bangladeshi citizens have been given Indian citizenship over the last six years, according to data shared by the Embassy of India to Spain.

Additionally, following the settlement of the Indo-Bangladesh boundary issue in 2014, 14,864 Bangladeshi citizens were given Indian citizenship.