Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

'Centre to revamp BOT model, boosting private capital in national highways'

The Centre had decided to make major rejigs in the BOT concession amid tepid interest from private players for the asset monetisation model

Anurag Jain

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 12:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Centre is likely to come up with its reworked concession agreement for the Build Operate Transfer (BOT) model by the end of this month. This move will remove a major obstacle in the government's push to bring in private capital for the construction of national highways, according to Union highways secretary Anurag Jain.

Speaking at an event organised by public sector unit financer REC Limited in New Delhi, Jain mentioned that the Centre has resolved most issues related to the existing interpretation of the BOT concession agreement. The renewed agreement is currently undergoing inter-ministerial consultation.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Jain added that the modified document is expected to be in force within a month. BOT is the highway construction model where a private entity constructs and maintains a road with its own investment for a specified period, receiving toll collection rights from the authority.

The decision to revise the BOT concession agreement comes amid lukewarm interest from private entities in the asset monetisation model. Factors like a liquidity crunch induced by COVID-19 and unappealing terms of BOT have been cited as reasons for private players' reluctance, potentially leading to stalled highway projects.

Most highway development in recent times has been carried out either through the Engineering Procurement Construction (EPC) mode or the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM).

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has indicated that several small BOT projects, valued at less than Rs 1,000 crore, are forthcoming.

Jain also discussed the Centre's highway development plans as outlined in the vision document for 2047. He revealed that approximately 50,000 kilometres of access-controlled highways are planned to be developed by 2037, a decade earlier than initially planned.

In the first phase of this vision, the Centre is expected to sanction highway and expressway projects worth Rs 20 trillion. This phase is currently under the Union Cabinet's consideration, with more details to be revealed soon.

Jain highlighted that around 35 per cent of this sanctioned amount is anticipated to be funded through private investment.

Also Read

Slow progress in highway construction persists despite government push

Budgetary allocation to road ministry jumps to Rs 2.7 trillion in 2023-24

Road accidents in India at decade low, but number of fatalities up

Road accident fatalities hit all-time high last year in India: Govt data

Will India now replace steel crash barriers on highways with bamboo?

93.83% of total 65,556 km broad gauge route electrified: Railways

Govt wants current generations ṭo not face issues that earlier ones did: PM

Diplomatic row leads Maldivian storm spread to travel, trade, celebland

World Bank to give Rs 2,328 cr for project to divert flood water: Fadnavis

This is what justice feels like: Bilkis Bano after SC verdict on remission


He stressed the importance of ensuring zero maintenance concerns for roads, saying, “We are very close to ensuring that every road is somebody's baby.” To achieve this, maintenance agencies will be appointed in advance.

Furthermore, Jain mentioned that the Centre is formulating plans to increase private investment in the National Highways Authority of India’s (NHAI) Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT). This trust has emerged as another successful route for monetisation in the highways sector recently.
Topics : Highway construction Road construction Ministry of Road Transport and Highways

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 12:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayNew Income Tax RegimeBilkis Bano Case Verdict TodayEaseMyTripIndia-Maldives Diplomatic RowBoycott Maldives TrendsBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon