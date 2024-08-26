Chhattisgarh govt recommends CBI probe into Mahadev betting app scam cases

Business Standard
Alleged scam became focal point of BJP's campaign during Lok Sabha elections in Chhattisgarh as prominent accused named in FIR include former CM and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel among others

Press Trust of India Raipur
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 5:07 PM IST

The Chhattisgarh government has decided to transfer cases related to the alleged Mahadev betting app scam to the Central Bureau of Investigation, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma said on Monday.
The government issued a notification approving the CBI probe last week, he said.
The alleged scam became the focal point of the BJP's campaign during the Lok Sabha elections in Chhattisgarh as prominent accused named in the FIR include former chief minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel among others.
Notably, the Enforcement Directorate has been probing money laundering cases linked to the Mahadev app scam, which came to light when the Baghel-led Congress government was in power, for more than a year.
"70 cases related to the alleged Mahadev app scam were lodged at different police stations in Chhhattisgarh and one case is with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW). We have decided to hand over all these cases to the CBI and a notification has been issued," Sharma told reporters.
This issue (Mahadev betting app scam) is a multi-state matter and not restricted to Chhattisgarh, he said, adding that some kingpins are based in foreign countries. The CBI will seriously investigate this matter.

"No leniency will be shown and strict action will be taken. I believe (accused persons) based abroad will be brought back," he said.
The notification issued by the Chhattisgarh's Home Department dated August 22 mentioned the government's consent to the extension of powers and jurisdiction for the entire state to Delhi Special Police Establishment members to investigate and inquire into offences registered against perpetrators who operate and indulge with Mahadev online gambling platforms and other associated platforms.
The cases were registered under sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 201, and 120 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 7 and 7-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1958 (amended in 2018), sections 4,7,8, and 11 of the Gambling Act, 1867 (amended to the Public Gambling MP Amendment Act, 1976) in police stations ACB/EOW of Raipur district, it stated.
After the BJP assumed power in Chhhattisgarh by defeating Congress in elections, the EOW (Economic Offences Wing) registered an FIR under Indian Penal Code sections 120b (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating) and the Prevention of Corruption Act in March, based on a report submitted by the ED.
The ED arrested 11 persons so far in the "scam" with the projected proceeds of crime estimated at Rs 6,000 crore.
Prominent accused named in the EOW's FIR include former chief minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel, promoters of the app- Ravi Uppal, Saurabh Chandrakar, Shubham Soni, and Anil Kumar Agrawal, and 14 others.
Baghel had called the FIR "politically motivated."

According to the ED, the investigation exposed the involvement of various high-ranking politicians and bureaucrats from Chhattisgarh. Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, who operate the betting platform by franchising panels/branches from Dubai, also, hail from Chhattisgarh.
The app was an umbrella syndicate arranging online platforms for enabling illegal betting websites to enrol new users, create user IDs and launder money through a layered web of 'benami' bank accounts, the ED had claimed.

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 5:07 PM IST

