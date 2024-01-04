Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

PM Modi sends gifts, letter to Ujjwala scheme beneficiary in Ayodhya

The gift includes a tea set, a drawing book with colours, and more, adding a personal touch to the Prime Minister's gesture

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo: Bloomberg

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 7:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Days after paying a surprise visit to the home of the 10th-crore beneficiary of the Ujjwala scheme, Meera Majhi, in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now written a letter and sent gifts for Majhi and her family.
The gift includes a tea set, a drawing book with colours, and more, adding a personal touch to the Prime Minister's gesture.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In his letter, PM Modi wished Meera Majhi and her family members on the New Year.
"It was a great pleasure to meet you and members of your family in Ayodhya - the holy city of Lord Ram, and drink tea prepared by you," he said in his letter.
"After coming from Ayodhya, I saw your interview on many TV channels. It was nice to see the confidence of you and your family members, and the simple and easy manner in which you all shared your experiences," PM Modi said.
He also said that this smile on the faces of crores of my family members like you is my capital, my biggest satisfaction, which give me new energy to work wholeheartedly for the country.
"You (Majhi) becoming the 10th-crore beneficiary of the Ujjwala Scheme was not just a number, rather I see this as a link with the fulfilment of big dreams and resolves of crores of people of the country," he said.
"I have full faith that in Amrit Kaal, the Vitality and enthusiasm of the enthusiasm of crores of people of the country, full of aspirations like you, will play a vital role in achieving our goal of building a grand and developed India," PM Modi added.
Majhi had expressed her happiness after PM Modi unexpectedly visited her residence.
PM visited her house and had tea on December 30, during his visit to Ayodhya to inaugurate various development programmes ahead of the Ram Mandir's inauguration ceremony on January 22.
"I was not aware that he would visit us. He came to our home. We are feeling very happy. We were not aware that God would arrive in such a way," she had said with a big smile on her face.

Also Read

How Uttar Pradesh is gearing up for rise of spiritual tourism in Ayodhya

PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth Rs 15K cr in Ayodhya tomorrow

Ram Mandir opening ceremony: Here's a list of prominent people invited

Ayodhya sets new Guinness world record, light up over 22 lakh diyas

Ayodhya: PM Modi inaugurates Maharishi Valmiki International Airport

Discussed how MEA and state could collaborate closely: EAM meets Mizoram CM

Ram Temple breathes new life into exploited civilisations worldwide: UP CM

UP CM Yogi issues instructions to prepare semiconductor policy of state

UP Special Task Force arrests two for bomb threat to Ram temple, CM Yogi

Gautam Adani reclaims India's richest title from Mukesh Ambani post-verdict

Amid his packed schedule during a day-long visit to Ayodhya, PM Modi took time to visit Majhi's house, engaging in conversations with beneficiaries and inquiring about her well-being.
PM Modi was offered tea at the home of the beneficiary of the flagship scheme that provides clean cooking fuel such as LPG cylinders to rural and deprived households, which otherwise had been using firewood, coal, and cow-dung cakes.
PM asked the beneficiary about everyone's well-being in her family and the benefits she got through the schemes of the government.
.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Ujjwala scheme Ayodhya

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 7:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAdani-Hindenburg Case VerdictSavitribai Phule Jayanti 2024Gold Silver Price TodayTruck Drivers' Strike Live UpdatesNew Covid-19 Cases UpdateIndia vs South Africa 2nd Test Playing 11Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon