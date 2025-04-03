Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 04:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CJI, SC judges to disclose assets publicly amid Justice Varma cash row

CJI, SC judges to disclose assets publicly amid Justice Varma cash row

All 30 Supreme Court judges will publicly disclose their assets on the court's website; this move for transparency will also apply to future judges

Supreme Court, SC

Judicial asset declarations have been governed by a 1997 resolution mandating disclosure to the CJI. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 3:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a landmark move to enhance judicial transparency, all 30 sitting judges of the Supreme Court have agreed to publicly disclose their assets by publishing them on the court’s official website. This decision, made during a full court meeting on April 1, will also apply to future appointees. It marks a major shift from previous norms, where judges were required to declare their assets only to the Chief Justice of India (CJI), with public disclosure remaining optional. 
The decision follows mounting concerns over opacity within the judiciary, particularly after a controversy involving Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma. Allegations surfaced regarding the discovery of burnt cash at his residence after a fire incident, leading to his transfer to the Allahabad High Court. On Friday, the Supreme Court clarified that Justice Varma would not be assigned any judicial responsibilities upon assuming his new role. 
 
Judicial asset declarations have been governed by a 1997 resolution mandating disclosure to the CJI. A 2009 resolution permitted voluntary public disclosure on the Supreme Court’s website, but compliance remained inconsistent. While the website features a section dedicated to asset declarations, updates have been irregular in recent years.
 

Judiciary embraces transparency

With this latest resolution, the Supreme Court has taken a collective step toward institutional accountability by ensuring that asset disclosures are accessible to the public. This initiative reinforces the judiciary’s commitment to transparency and trust. 
Several judges, including Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Justice BV Nagarathna, Justice Vikram Nath, and Justice JK Maheshwari, have already submitted their asset declarations. The complete set of disclosures will be uploaded to the Supreme Court’s website, with final details on publication logistics to be determined in due course.

Justice Yashwant Varma cash row

A high-profile controversy erupted following discovery of burnt cash after a fire incident at the residence of Justice Yashwant Varma, Justice Varma denied any involvement, saying he was unaware of any cash at his home and was in Bhopal at the time of the fire. 
The Supreme Court formed a three-member committee to probe the allegations and suspended Justice Varma’s judicial duties. Subsequently, he was transferred to the Allahabad High Court, a move recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium. The apex court also directed Justice Varma not to destroy or modify any data on his mobile phone. 
The latest development involves the Supreme Court’s inquiry, which is ongoing. The court has not yet concluded its investigation, and no FIR has been lodged due to procedural issues related to allegations against sitting judges.

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 3:57 PM IST

