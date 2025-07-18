Friday, July 18, 2025 | 06:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / RBI Dy Guv bats for global unity, tech transfer to fight climate change

RBI Dy Guv bats for global unity, tech transfer to fight climate change

Stressing that no country can achieve net-zero in isolation, he said climate change is the quintessential global challenge and so the response

Emission norms, Carbon tax, Climate Change, energy sector

He further said the international financial architecture also needs to be reoriented toward sustainability. | File Image

Press Trust of India Pune
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 6:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

RBI Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao has called for enhanced global cooperation including technology transfer and R&D funding to deal with challenges posed by the climate change.

Stressing that no country can achieve net-zero in isolation, he said climate change is the quintessential global challenge and so the response.

Rao was speaking at the Conference on Green Infrastructure Finance at College of Agriculture Banking, RBI here recently.

"There is a requirement of enhanced global cooperation in this regard which must also extend to technology transfer, R&D funding, and skills development to enable development of technical expertise to identify, design, and structure bankable sustainable and green infrastructure projects," he said.

 

The Reserve Bank posted his speech on its website on Friday.

Also Read

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Bids for RBI's 7-day VRRR auction fall short of notified amount

PremiumRBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

'Growth', guv's tie colour likely to signal rate moves: SBI's report

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra to appear before House panel on July 10

PremiumS Venkitaramanan, the 18th governor of the Reserve Bank of India (left) and Sanjay Malhotra, present governor of the Reserve Bank of India

Art and science of central banking: RBI governors since 1991 reforms

PremiumRBI crisis management, RBI role in 1991 crisis, RBI global financial crisis, RBI taper tantrum 2013, IL&FS crisis RBI response, RBI Covid-19 measures, Indian economy RBI interventions, RBI governor decisions, Indian monetary policy history, RBI finan

Grace under fire: RBI represents a crisis manager's balancing acts

The Deputy Governor said that the focus needs to shift from project-based finance to overall market development with policy reforms, development of a project pipeline, and consistent regulatory frameworks, creating systemic conditions for fostering sustainable and green infrastructure finance.

The senior RBI official also made a case for an adequate mix of public and private funding where the public funds crowd in the private funds through appropriate incentive structure.

Specific mechanisms need to be enabled wherein global funds scale their mandates from project-level support to market-shaping interventions, also targeting underdeveloped sectors like adaptation infrastructure, and nature-based solutions.

"There is also requirement for Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs), Development Financial Institutions (DFIs), National Development Banks (NDBs) and Vertical Climate and Environmental Funds (VCEFs) to harmonise approach and operations and enable joint funding to enable shift from being direct lenders to catalytic partners and bring in economies of scale in sustainable and green infrastructure projects financing," Rao said.

He further said the international financial architecture also needs to be reoriented toward sustainability.

The de-risking of sustainable and green infrastructure can work best when national, local, and multilateral institutions co-invest, signalling policy credibility and technical robustness, Rao said.

He emphasised that MDBs and global climate funds may need to revisit their governance structure to reflect the voice of recipient countries, particularly the global south and not just donor countries.

"Innovative financial instruments such as debt-for-climate swaps and climate-resilient debt clauses must also be scaled up to create fiscal space for green investments," he said.

The Reserve Bank of India, he said has been proactive in its resolve to facilitate creation of a robust ecosystem wherein the assessment and mitigation of climate change risks are fostered and its impact on the economy and financial system is curtailed.

Rao emphasised that the scale of the impact of events arising out of climate change requires sizeable investments in technology and scale of finance to both build resilience and enable mitigation.

As per OECD report, the investment required for green and sustainable infrastructure is estimated at USD 3-5 trillion per year until 2050.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

politician wealth rich leader

Income of unrecognised political parties jumps 223% in FY23: ADR report

Fraud, Scam

Karnataka conman held for duping several businessmen in multi-crore fraud

Supreme Court, SC

No Sarfaesi protection for tenants without proof of tenancy before mortgage

Raghuram Rajan

India needs to be careful, clever in trade talks with US: Raghuram Rajan

Premiumvote,voting,election,voter

Just over a quarter of Bihar's first-time voters have a birth certificate

Topics : Climate Change RBI Governor RBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 6:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayRIL Q1 results PreviewGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon