Business Standard

Monday, February 10, 2025 | 06:49 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Investment worth Rs 95,566 cr being made for railways in Bihar: Vaishnaw

Investment worth Rs 95,566 cr being made for railways in Bihar: Vaishnaw

Highlighting the efforts made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi electrification in Bihar, Vaishnaw said that reconstruction work for 98 stations was ongoing

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 6:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday announced that the government was making an investment worth Rs 95,566 crore for the development of railways in Bihar.

Highlighting the efforts made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi electrification in Bihar, Vaishnaw said that reconstruction work for 98 stations was ongoing.

"An investment of Rs 95,566 crores is being made for the development of railways in Bihar and the people will get its benefits...Today PM Modi has done hundred percent electrification in Bihar. Today, the work of total reconstruction of ninety-eight stations is going on in Bihar," Vaishnaw told reporters.

The Railway Minister said that reconstruction works for stations at three places was being carried out today and works for doubling of railway lines was also being undertaken.

 

"Prime Minister has great respect for Bihar. The Prime Minister always pays attention to the development of Bihar. Today, at three places, stations are being reconstructed and doubling of railway lines is being done. New rake points are being built at many places," Vaishnaw said.

Also Read

Namo Bharat train

Trial of Namo Bharat train begins between Meerut South, Shatabdi Nagar

Railways, train

Cabinet okays creation of new South Coast Railway zone under Railways

Indian Railway

Deadline to install 'Kavach' on Mumbai-Delhi-Kolkata route extended to Dec

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

This recently listed rail-related IPO surges 18%; up 119% from issue price

Union Minister for Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw

Mission 3000 still on track: Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on freight growth

As many as 136 Vande Bharat train services having chair cars are operational on the Indian Railways network as of January 2025, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed Rajya Sabha in a written reply. The Minister also said that overall occupancy in these trains is almost 100 per cent.

In the written reply dated February 7, the Union Minister said passenger-carrying train services, including Vande Bharat services, are operated as per the charted timetable and General Order of Precedence of Trains, without infringing other services.

During the financial year 2024-25 (upto December 2024) approximately 2.14 crore passengers availed of Vande Bharat trains and the overall occupancy of Vande Bharat trains during the said period is approximately 100 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PremiumJustice Ranjana Desai

Newsmaker: Meet Justice Ranjana Desai, head of Gujarat panel on UCC

PremiumDoctor, Medical, Health care

PG in focus as govt sets target to add 10,000 medical seats this year

Arif Mohammad Khan, Arif

Our eternal values key to solving all problems: Guv Arif Mohammad Khan

N Biren Singh, Manipur CM

News Highlights: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh tenders resignation to governor

India-Saudi Arabia flag

Indian companies keen on Saudi's $63 billion Diriyah giga project

Topics : Ashwini Vaishnaw Indian Railways Indian Railway Bihar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 6:46 AM IST

Explore News

Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVEArvind Kejriwal loses New Delhi SeatWho Will Be BJP Delhi CM Face?How BJP Ended AAP in Delhi ElectionAdarsh Nagar Assembly result 2025Delhi Election Winner ListKalkaji Assembly result 2025Will AAP lose national party statusGreater Kailash Assembly resultBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon