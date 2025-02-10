Business Standard

Smog, shallow fog likely in national capital after warm, sunny day

Smog, shallow fog likely in national capital after warm, sunny day

While afternoons are getting warmer, cooler spells in the mornings and nights provide some respite

Fog, New Delhi Fog, Winter, Delhi Fog

New Delhi: Vehicles move on Barapullah flyover amid dense morning fog, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 8:17 AM IST

A day after experiencing warm and sunny weather, Delhi residents can expect smog and shallow fog on Monday. The national capital has been witnessing fluctuating weather conditions, with a mix of warm afternoons and chilly mornings and evenings. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a partly cloudy sky during the day, with smog or mist likely at night. 

Delhi weather today

According to the IMD, the minimum temperature is expected to drop to 9 degrees Celsius, while the maximum may reach 27 degrees Celsius. The IMD forecasts smog and shallow fog in the morning, followed by mist and a clear sky. This January has been particularly unusual for Delhi, with unexpectedly high temperatures, dense fog, and deteriorating air quality. These conditions have affected daily life, including travel disruptions due to poor visibility. 

IMD weather forecast

Temperatures in the capital are expected to fluctuate between 9 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius over the next few days. This shift is likely to bring some relief from the unusually warm temperatures recorded in January. In recent days, the city has experienced noticeable temperature variations, making the weather unpredictable. While afternoons are getting warmer, cooler spells in the mornings and nights provide some respite.  Additionally, the IMD has predicted rainfall in the western Himalayan region between February 8 and February 11. This system could potentially influence Delhi's weather, leading to a further drop in temperatures. 

Delhi's AQI slips into 'poor' category

Delhi’s air quality slipped to the ‘poor’ category on Monday after four days of ‘moderate’ levels. The air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 258 at 8 am on February 10, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).  The deterioration is likely due to unfavourable weather conditions. Strong winds had been aiding air quality improvement, but rising temperatures and reduced wind speeds have contributed to the decline. The impact of rainfall from early February also appears to be diminishing. 

Delhi weather forecast for tomorrow

On Tuesday, February 11, Delhi is expected to witness shallow fog in the morning, followed by pleasant weather and clear skies throughout the day. The minimum temperature is likely to be around 11 degrees Celsius, while the maximum could reach 27 degrees Celsius. This shift in weather is expected to offer relief from the recent unpredictability of temperatures.

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 8:16 AM IST

