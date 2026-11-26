A new study has revealed that cooking with firewood, dung cakes and coal, among others, is the single largest source of PM2.5 emissions in the most polluted areas of the Indo-Gangetic Plain (IGP).

It added that cooking through such methods contributes 36-49 per cent of the total primary PM2.5 emissions in the IGP's most polluted parts, stretching from Punjab in the west through Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to West Bengal in the east.

The study, released by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) on Thursday, comes at a time when Delhi-NCR continues to witness bad air quality, and much of the focus is on how stubble burning and Diwali firecrackers drive spikes in pollution.

Cooking's contribution to PM2.5 emissions remains high despite the progress made by the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) in recent years.

The scheme was launched in May 2016 to provide economically weaker households with free LPG connections.

According to the study, the PMUY helped avert 15 per cent of India's household PM2.5 emissions in financial year 2025-2026.

In a statement, Abhishek Kar, a fellow at the CEEW, said, "Many families still cook with firewood alongside LPG because the next refill is hard to afford, and in the Indo-Gangetic Plain's most polluted areas, cooking is the single largest source of PM2.5 emissions."

The study highlighted that residential combustion takes place year-round and increases every winter, as households also burn fuel for heating.

Cooking accounts for about 80 per cent of household energy use, so transitioning from polluting to cleaner cooking fuels is the only way to cut most of the residential emissions, according to the study.

It recommended a winter top-up under the PMUY that would make the next LPG refill affordable when pollution is at its worst.

The study also suggested that India's 25,000-plus LPG distributors sell certified induction cooktops and electric pressure cookers at a discount to households that give up two of their four subsidised cylinders