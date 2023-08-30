Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.12%)
65075.82 + 79.22
Nifty (0.19%)
19342.65 + 36.60
Nifty Smallcap (0.63%)
5524.35 + 34.80
Nifty Midcap (0.34%)
38794.80 + 132.65
Nifty Bank (0.00%)
44495.25 0.60
Heatmap

Court likely to pass order in Fadnavis's non-disclosure case next week

The Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Sangram Jadhav is likely to pass the order on September 5, a lawyer said

Devendra Fadnavis

Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Nagpur
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2023 | 7:43 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Final arguments in a case related to Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's alleged non-disclosure of criminal cases against him in an election affidavit ended before a magistrate's court here on Tuesday.
The Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Sangram Jadhav is likely to pass the order on September 5, a lawyer said.
Satish Uke, a city-based lawyer, had filed an application seeking criminal proceedings against the BJP leader, alleging that cases of cheating and forgery were registered against Fadnavis in 1996 and 1998 but he did not disclose this information in his poll affidavit ahead of the 2014 assembly elections. The final arguments by lawyers on both sides ended on Tuesday. Uke has also filed an application seeking transfer of the case to another court. He is presently in jail after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money-laundering case.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Ignore orders of 'unconstitutional' Maharashtra govt: Raut to officials

Maharashtra govt working on law to curb 'love jihad', says Fadnavis

Shiv Sena, BJP will contest all future elections jointly: Maharashtra CM

Shinde-led Maha govt incapable of maintaining law and order: Pawar

Fadnavis-Ajit alliance in 2019 was to teach lesson to Uddhav: Maha BJP

New regulation allows existing property owners in Delhi to buy DDA flats

Women from various communities tie rakhi to PM Modi ahead of Raksha Bandhan

Following Delhi govt, MCD to start door-step delivery of 23 services

LG Saxena reviews repair, beautification work as Delhi gears up for G20

Delhi school sexual assault case: CM Kejriwal orders suspension of teachers

Topics : Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra Politics Election

First Published: Aug 30 2023 | 7:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesToyota Rumion LaunchedStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesToyota Innova MPVHero Karizma XMR 210 LaunchedLPG Cylinders PriceRaksha Bandhan 2023 WishesJawan Trailer Launch

Companies News

FirstCry founder Maheshwari probed for alleged $50 million tax evasionWant to buy Ikea products online in Delhi-NCR? Wait will be over in 2024

Election News

ECI team to visit Mizoram to review assembly poll preparednessEX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Best wishes, quotes, messages, status and moreUnion minister launches Toyota Innova MPV, world's first ethanol-fueled car

Economy News

World's first flex fuel car will launch in India today: Why this mattersHero Karizma XMR 210 launches today, check price, specification and more
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon