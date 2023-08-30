Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.12%)
65075.82 + 79.22
Nifty (0.19%)
19342.65 + 36.60
Nifty Smallcap (0.63%)
5524.35 + 34.80
Nifty Midcap (0.34%)
38794.80 + 132.65
Nifty Bank (0.00%)
44495.25 0.60
Heatmap

Delhi school sexual assault case: CM Kejriwal orders suspension of teachers

This action comes after it was revealed that they failed to promptly report the incident to the police, despite being informed by one of the affected children

Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2023 | 7:10 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has ordered the immediate suspension of the concerned teachers and the vice principal in response to an alleged sexual assault incident within a Delhi Government School.
This action comes after it was revealed that they failed to promptly report the incident to the police, despite being informed by one of the affected children.
The incident raised concerns over child safety in schools and prompted CM Arvind Kejriwal to take decisive measures. In addition to the suspensions, Education Minister Atishi has been directed to ensure rigorous training for all school principals and teachers regarding the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Atishi affirms the Delhi Government's continuous commitment to a safe and secure environment in schools for the overall development of pupils.
This comprehensive training aims to equip educators with the knowledge and awareness needed to prevent and appropriately respond to such incidents in the future.
On August 21, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal suspended a Delhi government officer accused of rape and requested a report from his Chief Secretary.

Also Read

Trump jokes about sexual assault verdict, says Jan 6 'beautiful day'

Operation Sheesh Mahal: Why do BJP and Congress want Delhi CM to resign?

HC takes cognisance of minor's sexual assault by Delhi govt officer

3 NSFs reported cases of sexual harassment in last 3 years: Anurag Thakur

Sexual assault on a dead body is not rape, rules Karnataka High Court

Distress formula for Cauvery water sharing based on facts: K''taka Minister

Designed Aditya-L1 to study solar corona: Indian Institute of Astrophysics

Delhi Metro to make 106 extra ttrips on Wednesday in view of Rakshabandhan

Tata Steel CEO new chairman of Board of Governors of IIT Kharagpur

106% rise in foreign tourist arrivals in India in 2023 for Jan-Jun period

The order comes after the official was arrested for months for allegedly raping his deceased friend's underage daughter.
The incident has raised concerns about child protection in educational institutions, prompting a collective effort by the Delhi Government to prevent such unfortunate occurrences in the future.
The government's commitment to ensuring the safety and security of students is a priority, and these actions underscore the seriousness with which it addresses issues related to child safety in schools.
Further details awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Sexual assault Schools

First Published: Aug 30 2023 | 7:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesToyota Rumion LaunchedStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesToyota Innova MPVHero Karizma XMR 210 LaunchedLPG Cylinders PriceRaksha Bandhan 2023 WishesJawan Trailer Launch

Companies News

FirstCry founder Maheshwari probed for alleged $50 million tax evasionWant to buy Ikea products online in Delhi-NCR? Wait will be over in 2024

Election News

ECI team to visit Mizoram to review assembly poll preparednessEX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Best wishes, quotes, messages, status and moreUnion minister launches Toyota Innova MPV, world's first ethanol-fueled car

Economy News

World's first flex fuel car will launch in India today: Why this mattersHero Karizma XMR 210 launches today, check price, specification and more
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon