Bomb threat at vice-prez Radhakrishnan's Chennai home found to be a hoax

The threat was reportedly sent to the Tamil Nadu DGP office via email, following which, bomb squad and police teams reached the spot and conducted a thorough search

Swati Gandhi
Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

A bomb threat was issued to the Chennai residence of Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Friday, India Today reported. 
 
The threat was reportedly sent to the Tamil Nadu DGP office via email, following which, bomb squad and police teams reached the spot and conducted a thorough search. 
 
After a thorough inspection, the authorities declared that the threat was a hoax. However, the investigation is underway to determine the source of the email and to trace those who are responsible for sending a threat.
 

Bomb threat calls on the rise

 
Earlier on Thursday, a bomb threat email was sent to a private school in Delhi, which later turned out to be a hoax, PTI reported. The email was reportedly sent by a student who wanted to avoid exams. According to the police, a PCR call was received at the Paschim Vihar East Police Station on Thursday after the principal of Vishal Bharti Public School reported receiving an e-mail claiming a bomb had been planted on the premises.
 
 
In a separate incident, a bomb threat email was sent to the studio of IIaiyaraaja, a prominent music director, in T Nagar, Chennai, on Tuesday. The email prompted a swift response from the authorities. The email, which was also sent to the Tamil Nadu DGP office, claimed that an explosive device was planted at the site. Police teams, along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), conducted a thorough search of Ilaiyaraaja’s studio and surrounding premises. After a detailed inspection, authorities confirmed that no explosives were found and declared the threat a hoax.
 
Earlier, on October 11, a Tamil Nadu man sent a bomb threat email, threatening to blow up the residences of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, following which a probe was launched. The email claimed that four RDX devices, along with several IEDs, had been planted at the residences of both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, which would be detonated remotely. 
 
Last week, another bomb threat call was made to the Chennai Police, targeting actor-politician Vijay's residence in Neelangarai in Tamil Nadu. The caller, who was believed to be from Kanyakumar, reportedly dialed the emergency number 100 and warned that a bomb would be planted at the actor's house if he conducted any more public meetings in the future. The threat, however, was later declared to be a hoax. 
 

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 9:44 AM IST

