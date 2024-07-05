Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Crony capitalism thriving under Modi: Congress on Jio, Airtel tariff hikes

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala questioned the Centre's intent, asking how the companies were unilaterally allowed to increase the rates without any oversight and regulation

Randeep Surjewala, Randeep, Surjewala

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said that the development has made it clear that the three companies consulted before hiking the prices. (PTI photo)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 5:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Friday slammed the Narendra Modi government, accusing it of ‘fleecing’ 109 crore cell phone users in India after telecom majors Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea announced a hike on their mobile tariff plans from this week.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala questioned the Centre’s intent, asking how the companies were unilaterally allowed to increase the rates without any oversight and regulation.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

During a press conference today, he noted the substantial market share of over 91 per cent commanded by these three players and alleged the situation as a case of thriving “crony capitalism” under the Modi government.
“Reliance Jio has 480 million users, Airtel has 390 million users, Vodafone Idea 220 million users… According to a report by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, the cell phone companies earn Rs 152.55 per month from each cell phone customer…,” he said.

How much tariff hike has been announced by Jio, Airtel?

He said that while Jio has hiked its rates from 12 per cent to 27 per cent, Airtel and Vodafone Idea have also followed the same by increasing prices from 11 to 21 per cent and 10 to 24 per cent respectively.

More From This Section

Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM

Gen AI conclave will help Kerala become leading hub of AI: CM Vijayan

Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, UK

LIVE news: Keir Starmer officially becomes Britain's new prime minister

Flood, Assam Flood

Assam floods top points: Red alert in state, death toll rises to 52

Protest, NEET Protest

Scrapping NEET-UG not rational: Centre asks SC not to jeopardise med exam

Bhavish Aggarwal

'Tesla's loss, not India's': Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on Tesla's pullback


The Congress leader further said that the development has made it clear that the three companies consulted before hiking the prices within 72 hours.
The consumers are expected to feel the pinch of the recent tariff hikes, which would put an additional burden on their pockets, amounting to Rs 34,824 crore annually.

Surjewala said that Jio and Airtel together have a consumer base of 870 million, which makes them a virtual duopoly. “Why is the Modi government turning a blind eye...?” Surjewala said, demanding accountability on the issue.

What does the Centre think on the mobile tariff hikes?

According to an earlier report by The Economic Times, an official associated with the matter said that the consumers may feel the burden of the price rise but it has happened after three years. The official noted that the Centre has decided not to intervene in this matter as the situation is not “critical” and that the Indian mobile tariffs are among the cheapest in the world.

Also Read

Jio, Jio logo

Jio network down? Users unable to access internet, complain on social media

Jio financial services

Jio Financial Services launches 'JioFinance' app in beta version

telecom

Telecom operators seek 5-6 year moratorium on spectrum purchases after 2025

Jio Financial Services

Jio Financial Services plans $4.33 billion deal with Reliance Retail

5G network, satellite

Trai to announce stricter norms for call disruptions, video jitters on 5G

Topics : Jio network Bharti Airtel Telecom Vodafone India Indian National Congress Modi govt Bharatiya Janata Party BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 5:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAmazon Fire TV Stick 4K ReviewAssam FloodsLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon