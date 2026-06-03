DK Shivakumar takes oath as Karnataka CM; 13 ministers to join cabinet

State Congress President D K Shivakumar took oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday.

He was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at Lok Bhavan here.

Shivakumar took the oath in the name of revered seer "Gangadhar Ajja", while holding a copy of the Constitution. Thirteen ministers, including a Deputy CM will take the oath along with Shivakumar.

Shivakumar, a 64-year-old Vokkaliga strongman, was elected leader of the Congress Legislature Party in Karnataka on May 30, following Siddaramaiah's resignation as CM on May 28.

Shivakumar had served as Deputy Chief Minister under Siddaramaiah.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, outgoing CM Siddaramaiah, AICC General Secretaries K C Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala, CMs of Congress ruled states, several top Congress leaders, dignitaries, and invitees were present at the swearing-in.

Religious leaders from all major communities, including heads of various maths, were also present.