21 killed in massive fire at restaurant in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar

The death toll in the restaurant fire in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar has risen to 21, with several of the victims being foreign nationals, officials said.

Three people were rescued from the basement of the Lemon Green Restaurant, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said.

Multiple fire tenders were rushed to control the blaze around 8.50 am.

They were shifted to a hospital by CATS ambulances for medical treatment. Their condition was not immediately known.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited.