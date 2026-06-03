21 killed in massive fire at restaurant in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar
The death toll in the fire at a restaurant in Delhi's Malviya Nagar has risen to 21, with several foreign nationals among the victims; three people were rescued from the building's basement
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The death toll in the restaurant fire in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar has risen to 21, with several of the victims being foreign nationals, officials said.
Three people were rescued from the basement of the Lemon Green Restaurant, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said.
Multiple fire tenders were rushed to control the blaze around 8.50 am.
They were shifted to a hospital by CATS ambulances for medical treatment. Their condition was not immediately known.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Jun 03 2026 | 12:20 PM IST