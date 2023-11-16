Sensex (1.14%)
DDA to offer 32,000 flats of different categories under new housing scheme

The decision to launch the scheme was taken during a meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, who is also the DDA chairman

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2023 | 6:45 AM IST
The Delhi Development Authority's (DDA) highest decision-making body on Wednesday gave its nod to launch a 'Festival Special Housing Scheme 2023' under which more than 32,000 flats of different categories will be put up for sale, officials said.
For the first time, more than 1,100 luxury flats will be up for grabs. These include penthouses, super HIGs and HIGs at Dwarka 19B, overlooking the upcoming DDA golf course. All these flats will be sold through e-auction, they said.
The decision to launch the scheme was taken during a meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, who is also the DDA chairman.
The DDA "approved launching of 'Festival Special Housing Scheme 2023', with more than 32,000 flats of different categories at various locations such as Dwarka, Lok Nayak Puram and Narela", an official statement said.
People can buy DDA houses even if they already own a flat or plot in Delhi. Flats will be offered through e-auction and on a first come, first served (FCFS) basis, officials said.
All flats that will be put up for sale under the scheme are newly constructed, the DDA said.
Besides, 316 MIG flats in Sector 14, Dwarka and 647 in Lok Nayak Puram will be sold under this scheme through the e-auction mode, the statement said.
As many as 728 EWS flats in Sector 19 B, Dwarka; 316 LIG flats and 1,008 EWS flats in Sector 14 Dwarka; 224 EWS flats in Lok Nayak Puram and over 28,000 flats across various categories in Narela will be offered through the FCFS mode. The flats in Narela will be sold in different phases, it said.
A buyer can instantly book a flat of one's choice in the preferred locality by paying the booking amount, officials said.
EWS flats start from Rs 11.5 lakh, LIG flats from Rs 23 lakh, MIG flats from Rs 1 crore, HIG flats from Rs 1.4 crore, super HIG flats from Rs 2.5 crore and penthouses from Rs 5 crore onwards, the statement said.

The entire process from application to allotment and possession is being done online on DDA's website. The DDA will soon share further details of the scheme on its website, leading newspapers and social media, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : DDA Real Estate housing scheme

First Published: Nov 16 2023 | 6:45 AM IST

