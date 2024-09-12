Business Standard
Home / India News / Death of fishing labourers: Dengue, cholera rising at Goa jetty, says Rane

Death of fishing labourers: Dengue, cholera rising at Goa jetty, says Rane

Rane said there has been a "rise in cases of dengue and cholera reported from the Cutbona jetty."

Pramod Sawant, Pramod, Sawant

Sawant paid a visit to the jetty on Wednesday along with state Environment Minister Aleixo Sequeira and local MLA Cruz Silva to take stock of the situation (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Panaji
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 11:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Thursday said there has been a rise in cases of dengue and cholera at a jetty in Cutbona village, where six fish workers died of dehydration earlier this week, and asked authorities to monitor and control the situation.
The health secretary has been asked to hold review meetings with health officers to address the situation at the Cutbona jetty, located in South Goa district, Rane said in a media statement.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of fish workers, who died of dehydration on their return to the fishing jetty at Cutbona village earlier this week.
 
Sawant paid a visit to the jetty on Wednesday along with state Environment Minister Aleixo Sequeira and local MLA Cruz Silva to take stock of the situation.
Rane said there has been a "rise in cases of dengue and cholera reported from the Cutbona jetty."

The Directorate of Municipal Administration has been asked to cooperate with the health department in monitoring and controlling the situation, ensuring that both the departments work together effectively, he said.
The arrangements for patient care have been made at both the district hospitals in the coastal state and the Goa Medical College and Hospital, he said.
Awareness campaigns have also been organised for the fish workers community, the minister said.

More From This Section

Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM

Rise in cess, surcharge shrinking states' share in pool of taxes: Kerala CM

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon, New Delhi Rain

IMD weather 2024: Red alert issued for heavy showers in many states

Haryana, J-K Assembly elections updates: JJP-Azad Samaj Party alliance names 13 more candidates

Haryana, J-K Assembly elections updates: JJP-Azad Samaj Party alliance names 13 more candidates

road accident

Delhi sees alarming rise in road crash fatalities: 1,571 lives lost in 2022

Plaza, Toll, Toll Plaza

No toll up to 20 km on highways: How new satellite-based toll system works

The state Food and Drugs Administration department will conduct inspection of hotels, restaurants and roadside vendors in the state to ensure hygiene standards are maintained, he said.
To create awareness, the Directorate of Health Services has distributed pamphlets on dos and don'ts as well as ORS kits and antibiotics to those working on fishing trawlers, Rane said.
Open wells were being chlorinated by the respective health centers, and multiple meetings have been held with boat owners.
Separate wards have been allocated for the patients at the district hospital, and teams of the primary health centres teams were also closely monitoring the situation daily, he said.
"The health services have received full coordination from other departments, including the South Goa district collector, panchayat, water resources department, municipalities, and PWD," Rane said.
"Following the instructions of CM Sawant, we are committed to doing everything possible to keep the situation under control," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai

Christian population of Goa declines to 25%, claims Governor Pillai

Pramod Sawant, Pramod, Sawant

BJP targeting to add 500,000 new party members in Goa, says CM Sawant

Landslide, Wayanad Landslide, Wayanad

Lessons from Wayanad: Goa to impose Rs 1 cr fine for illegal hill cutting

Vishwajit Rane

Goa sets up task force committee for safety of medical professionals

Pramod Sawant, Pramod, Sawant

Goa police stations shall be able to register cybercrime complaints: CM

Topics : Goa Dengue cholera fishing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 11:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayVarun Beverages shareKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchGE T&D sharesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon