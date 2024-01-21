Delhi Aiims, RML declare half-day on Jan 22, emergency services to continue

All critical clinical services will continue their operations, the notice says

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi have announced a half-day closure of its offices and institutions on January 22, 2024, as Ram Lalla 'Pran Pratishtha' at Ayodhya will be celebrated across India.

However, all critical clinical services will continue their operations.

"The Government of India has declared Monday, January 22, 2024, a half day closing till 14.30 hrs, vide OM ref: F.No.12/7/2023- JCA, DOPT dated January 18, 2024, as Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya will be celebrated across India," the premier medical institute said in a circular.

"It is notified for information of all the employees that the institute will remain half day closed till 14.30 hrs on January 22, 2024. All Chiefs of Centres, Heads of the Departments, Units and Branch Officers are requested to bring this to the notice of all staff working under them," they added.

"However, since AIIMS New Delhi is on high alert for a period of one month till February 2, 2024 vide ref: No.F.9/VVIP/2024-Estt. (H), DGHS, Emergency Medical Relief (EMR) dated January 9, 2024), all CRITICAL CLINICAL services shall remain functional," the premier medical institute stated.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple will take place on January 22.

The idol of Lord Ram was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in Ayodhya on Friday.

The idol of 'Ram Lalla' is carved by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj. The idol is 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tonnes. The idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus also crafted from the same stone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha'; a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals. Several celebrities and noted personalities have also been invited to the ceremony.