VHP's procession in Noida on Sunday, traffic cops issue advisory

The procession by the Vishva Hindu Parishad, being undertaken to mark the Consecration Ceremony at Ram Temple in Ayodhya, will start at 10 am on Sunday

VHP Noida's Rahul Dubey said a large number of city residents and devotees have been invited for the Jan Jagran Yatra in view of the historic occasion of Pran Pratishthan of Ram Lalla at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Press Trust of India Noida
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2024 | 11:36 PM IST

The Noida Police on Saturday issued a traffic advisory informing commuters about VHP's procession in the city on January 21.
The procession by the Vishva Hindu Parishad, being undertaken to mark the Consecration Ceremony at Ram Temple in Ayodhya, will start at 10 am on Sunday.
"The Jan Jagran Yatra by cars, motorcycles by VHP will start from Shilp Haat Sector 33 and pass through NTPC Underpass, Nithari Village, Sector 28. It will then take a U-turn from the front of the car market via Atta Chowk, Sector 18 Market... and culminate again at Noida Shilp Haat Sector 33," the traffic police said.
"In case of traffic inconvenience, commuters can contact the traffic helpline number 9971009001. Please use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience," the police advised the general public.
VHP Noida's Rahul Dubey said a large number of city residents and devotees have been invited for the Jan Jagran Yatra in view of the historic occasion of Pran Pratishthan of Ram Lalla at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.
Separately, the Noida Police on Saturday imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in the district from Sunday to Friday (January 26).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : VHP noida Ram temple Ayodhya

First Published: Jan 20 2024 | 11:36 PM IST

