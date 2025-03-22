Saturday, March 22, 2025 | 09:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi's air quality remains 'moderate' for fifth day as temperature rises

Delhi's air quality remains 'moderate' for fifth day as temperature rises

Delhi's 24-hour average AQI stood at 144 while Gurugram reported an AQI of 165, however, Ghaziabad's air quality remained 'poor'

heat waves, heat wave, summer, hot, heat

Delhi residents woke up to clear skies and pleasant weather (Photo: PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'moderate' category for the fifth day on Saturday morning. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 149 at 8 am on March 22, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This decline comes after a brief period of 'satisfactory' air quality, during which the AQI improved significantly.

AQI across Delhi-NCR

Air quality across Delhi-NCR remained in the 'satisfactory' or 'moderate' category. Delhi's 24-hour average AQI stood at 144 at 4 pm on March 21. Gurugram in Haryana reported an AQI of 165, staying in the 'moderate' range. Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh recorded AQIs of 92 and 97, respectively, while Ghaziabad’s AQI improved to 214 against 266 recorded at the same time the previous day, still remaining in the 'poor' category.
 

Improved air quality

Delhi has seen better air quality in the last few days. On March 9, Delhi recorded its lowest average AQI in the last three years for the period between January 1 and March 15, reaching 85. This was the first time this year that the AQI fell into the 'satisfactory' category, which ranges from 51 to 100. According to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), this was also the first time in five years that Delhi achieved a 'satisfactory' AQI in March.

Measures to tackle pollution

Delhi's Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, announced a major campaign to tackle air pollution, targeting dust reduction, traffic management, and enhanced public transport. The government is dedicated to implementing sustainable solutions for a cleaner, healthier city.

Delhi weather update

Delhi residents woke up to clear skies and pleasant weather following significant changes in recent days. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.05 degrees Celsius and 33.57 degrees Celsius, respectively. The relative humidity is 9 per cent and the wind speed is 9 km/h.

More From This Section

KSRTC Bus

LIVE News: Security tightened as pro-Kannada groups call Karnataka Bandh over Belagavi assault

Justice S Muralidhar

Media must vie for independence, many being controlled: Justice Muralidhar

Amit Shah speaks in the house

'12 peace accords signed, 10.9K youth gave up arms in Northeast': Amit Shah

Scam

CBI files 3 FIRs in ₹9000-crore Noida Sports City 'scam', conducts raids

Donald Trump, Trump

News Highlights: We will have a full ceasefire very soon in the Russia-Ukraine war, says Trump

Topics : Air Quality Index BS Web Reports Delhi air quality Air quality Delhi weather

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 22 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Latest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyJEE Mains City SlipIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon