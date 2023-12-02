Sensex (0.74%)
67481.19 + 492.75
Nifty (0.67%)
20267.90 + 134.75
Nifty Midcap (1.10%)
43382.40 + 473.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.70%)
6585.15 + 45.65
Nifty Bank (0.75%)
44814.20 + 332.45
Heatmap

Delhi airport: 18 flights diverted due to bad weather on Saturday morning

The official said the flights were diverted to Jaipur, Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Amritsar

International flights

Representative image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2023 | 11:48 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As many as 18 flights at the Delhi airport were diverted due to bad weather on Saturday morning, according to an official.
The official said the flights were diverted to Jaipur, Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Amritsar.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In a post on microblogging platform X at around 0810 hrs, the Delhi airport said low visibility procedures were in progress at the airport.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Four domestic flights diverted from Delhi airport due to 'bad weather'

GMR arranges Rs 4,000-cr loan to construct Vizag international airport

Scindia inaugurates Eastern Cross Taxiways, fourth runway at Delhi airport

GMR Smart Electricity Distribution gets Rs 7,593-cr order for meter in UP

GMR Hyderabad Aviation SEZ signs lease with Safran Aircraft Engines for MRO

Bengal guv welcomes SC verdict on chancellor's role in appointment of VCs

Tremors felt in Bengal as 5.6 magnitude earthquake hits Bangladesh

Three Delhi-bound Vistara flights diverted due to low visibility at airport

Navy Day 2023: Defence Chiefs lay wreaths at War Memorial at ceremony

10% students suffer from AIDS in Tripura, CM Saha expresses concern

Topics : Delhi airport IGI Airport flight weather

First Published: Dec 02 2023 | 11:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal Box Office CollectionTata Tech IPO Allotment Grand Theft Auto trilogyBank holidays in DecemberIPL media rightsGold-Silver Price TodayTop 5 Upcoming Bollywood Movies

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon