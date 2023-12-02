Delhi airport: 18 flights diverted due to bad weather on Saturday morning

As many as 18 flights at the Delhi airport were diverted due to bad weather on Saturday morning, according to an official.
The official said the flights were diverted to Jaipur, Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Amritsar.
In a post on microblogging platform X at around 0810 hrs, the Delhi airport said low visibility procedures were in progress at the airport.
