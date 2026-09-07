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Home / India News / Delhi building collapse: CM Gupta oversees rescue operations on day 2

Delhi building collapse: CM Gupta oversees rescue operations on day 2

Gupta, who visited the site on Sunday as well, was accompanied by senior officials from the Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) during her on-site review

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa at site during a rescue operation after a building housing a boys' hostel collapsed in a congested bylane in Satya Niketan near Delhi University's south campus

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa at site during a rescue operation after a building housing a boys' hostel collapsed in a congested bylane in Satya Niketan near Delhi University's south campus (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2026 | 10:34 AM IST

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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday arrived at Satya Niketan to oversee the second day of search and rescue operations, where a decades-old multi-storey building collapsed, leaving 6 dead and several injured.

Gupta, who visited the site on Sunday as well, was accompanied by senior officials from the Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) during her on-site review.

On Sunday, the Delhi government ordered a magisterial probe into the building collapse.

"Following an on-site review and based on the preliminary assessment, Chief Minister has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident and FIR against the building owner," the Delhi CMO had said in a post on X.

 

The chief minister, who also met the injured at AIIMS, vowed strict punishment for the guilty, while her office said the government is in touch with the families of the injured students and is providing them the necessary support. 

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So far, a total of 11 people have been rescued from the debris.

The building, which housed a boys' paying guest accommodation near Delhi University's South Campus, collapsed around 1.30 pm on Sunday while repair work was underway.

Multiple agencies, including the Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Service, National Disaster Response Force and Delhi Disaster Management Authority, have been carrying out rescue operations through the night.

"One more person was rescued during the night but was brought dead, taking the toll to six," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said.

Residents said most of the students staying in the locality were from Keralam, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and study mainly at Motilal Nehru College, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College and Sri Venkateswara College across the road.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Delhi Building Collapse Delhi government Rekha Gupta

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First Published: Sep 07 2026 | 10:34 AM IST