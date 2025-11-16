Sunday, November 16, 2025 | 10:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi CM announces over ₹200 cr development push for Kirari-Najafgarh

Delhi CM announces over ₹200 cr development push for Kirari-Najafgarh

She was addressing the Tridev Conference of the BJP organised at Dichau Kalan in the Najafgarh area

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Gupta emphasised that the Delhi government has prioritised the development of village and colony areas by providing adequate budgetary resources to all MPs and MLAs. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2025 | 9:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday announced that projects worth more than Rs 200 crore are being launched in the Kirari-Najafgarh belt, which will play a decisive role in resolving long-pending infrastructural challenges in the area.

She was addressing the Tridev Conference of the BJP organised at Dichau Kalan in the Najafgarh area.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister described the 'Tridevs' -- Panna Pramukhs (in-charges of electoral-roll page), Booth Pramukhs and Shakti Kendra convenors -- as the backbone of the organisation.

She said that the dedication and hard work of these workers over the years have played a pivotal role in accelerating development across the Kirari-Najafgarh region.

 

Gupta emphasised that the Delhi government has prioritised the development of village and colony areas by providing adequate budgetary resources to all MPs and MLAs.

Also Read

Metro, Delhi metro

Three Pitampura metro stations in Delhi to get new names for local identity

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi CM orders installation of citywide compactors for waste disposal

Pankaj Kumar Singh

Delhi health minister asks govt hospitals to ensure adequate medicine stock

DTC, Delhi transport corporation

DTC to expand its EV charging infrastructure for heavy commercial vehicles

Congress, Congress flag

Congress slams Delhi govt's cloud seeding experiment, calls it 'cruel joke'

As a result, major projects related to drains, roads, sewerage and other essential civic facilities have gained substantial momentum, she said.

The chief minister announced that projects worth over Rs 200 crore are being launched in the Kirari-?Najafgarh area, which will play a decisive role in resolving long-pending infrastructural challenges.

Highlighting the neglect of rural Delhi, Gupta said that many areas struggled with severe waterlogging, broken roads, and the absence of sewer lines and proper drainage system. She alleged that previous governments did not take interest in understanding or addressing the problems faced by rural communities.

"For the first time, our government has undertaken development after closely understanding the real issues of village areas. Projects worth Rs 200-?250 crore have been initiated so that every problem in the region is addressed with a permanent solution," she said.

Reiterating the government's commitment to holistic development, the chief minister assured that no project in the region would suffer from a lack of funds.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Railways

Bomb scare on Delhi-bound train a hoax after inspection at Mathura

gas, gas pipeline, cng

CNG supply to Mumbai hit after pipeline damage; autos, taxis affected

blast, Delhi Blast, Bomb Blast

Agencies probe live cartridges, hawala links in Delhi's Red Fort blast case

One dead, several feared trapped after stone quarry collapse in Sonbhadra

One dead, several feared trapped after stone quarry collapse in Sonbhadra

Japan bullet train E10

PM Modi asks bullet train project engineers to document experiences

Topics : Delhi government Rekha Gupta Development

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 16 2025 | 9:59 PM IST

Explore News

IND A vs PAK A Rising Star Asia Cup LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1PM Modi Bihar Victory SpeechPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon