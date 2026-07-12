Delhi CM seeks ₹100 crore from Central govt to accelerate PM-UDAY rollout

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has sought ₹100 crore from the Centre to accelerate the implementation of the PM-UDAY scheme, providing property rights to residents of 1,511 unauthorised colonies in the national capital, according to a CMO statement on Sunday.

In a letter written to Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal, the chief minister pointed out that under its responsibilities, the department will establish PM-UDAY (Pradhan Mantri Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana) cells in all 13 districts of Delhi, each headed by an Additional District Magistrate (ADM).

The chief minister said an allocation of Rs 100 crore has been proposed for the first phase during 2026-27 to ensure these activities are completed within the prescribed timeline.

She cited a detailed breakdown of the proposed expenditure, including Rs 65 crore for developing a modern land survey and mapping system under the DRISHTI-based modern land survey and mapping system initiative, making the entire process of property verification and land records modernisation more transparent, accurate and technology-driven.

She said another Rs 25 crore has been proposed for setting up PM-UDAY cells, without which issuing property-related documents and authorisation letters within the stipulated 45-day timeline will not be possible.

The proposal also sets aside Rs 10 crore for public awareness and outreach activities.

These funds will organise workshops with Residents Welfare Associations (RWAs), establish help desks, and disseminate information, including important eligibility-related dates, the statement said.

The Delhi government's Revenue department has been designated as the nodal agency to implement the PM-UDAY scheme in Delhi.

Additionally, a large-scale exercise will cover physical verification of properties, digital mapping using modern technology, and updating land records across Delhi's 1,511 unauthorised colonies.

Timely financial support from the Central government will help ensure that lakhs of Delhi residents receive the benefits of property rights at the earliest and with greater ease, the chief minister said.