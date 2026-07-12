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Home / India News / House panel backs suspension, not removal, of PM, CMs held for 30 days

House panel backs suspension, not removal, of PM, CMs held for 30 days

The parliamentary panel has proposed replacing automatic removal with suspension for the prime minister, chief ministers and ministers detained for 30 days in serious criminal cases

Monsoon, Parliament, Bills

Introduced last August, the BIll seeks to automatically remove the prime minister, ministers or chief ministers on the 31st day of their detention if they don't step down on their own

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2026 | 3:52 PM IST

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Amid concerns raised by the opposition parties, a parliamentary panel has recommended that the prime minister, Union ministers and chief ministers be suspended and not permanently removed from their posts, if they are detained for 30 straight days on charges of serious offences.

It also proposed an automatic reversal clause if such persons are acquitted or the prosecution does not proceed within a specified period.

The joint committee of Parliament examining the 130th Constitution Amendment Bill made two specific and three general recommendations.

Introduced last August, the BIll seeks to automatically remove the prime minister, ministers or chief ministers on the 31st day of their detention if they don't step down on their own.

 

The opposition had dubbed the Bill a tool to destabilise governments run by them.

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Most opposition parties had opted out of the joint committee examining the Bill.

In its report likely to be adopted this week, the panel has proposed that the term "removal" be replaced with "suspension", i.e., "ministers facing specified criminal charges should be suspended, not permanently removed, pending the outcome of legal proceedings".

It also defined "serious criminal offences", saying the term should refer to offences punishable with imprisonment of up to five years or more.

Proposing the introduction of a sunset or automatic reversal clause, it said the suspension should automatically end if the minister is acquitted or the prosecution does not proceed within a specified period.

The panel said the safeguard ensures reappointment and that the suspension does not become permanent for those found not guilty by courts.

The joint committee also recommended that cases involving high-level constitutional functionaries should be tried in fast-track or special courts, in line with the Supreme Court's directions.

The proposed law should include a separate schedule listing offences punishable with imprisonment of up to five years or more to clearly identify the offences that would entail suspension, the panel said.

The Bill was introduced with an aim to ensure that governments are not run from jail.

If the recommendations are accepted, the Ministry of Home Affairs will approach the Union Cabinet with the proposed amendments and later bring official amendments in the Lok Sabha.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jul 12 2026 | 3:52 PM IST

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