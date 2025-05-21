Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 02:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Delhi govt withdraws order cancelling officials' leave amid Pak tensions

Delhi govt withdraws order cancelling officials' leave amid Pak tensions

The services department of Delhi government said it's previous order dated May 8 cancelling all leaves of officers/officials stands withdrawn with immediate effect

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

The situation, however, improved after a few days as the two countries on May 10 decided to halt the military action with immediate effect (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

Delhi government on Wednesday revoked its order cancelling leaves of its officials in the wake of the military conflict with Pakistan earlier this month.

The services department of Delhi government said it's previous order dated May 8 cancelling all leaves of officers/officials stands withdrawn with immediate effect.

In its May 8 order, the department cancelled leaves of all Delhi government employees until further orders to prepare for any emergency situation arising out of the hostilities between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor.

The situation, however, improved after a few days as the two countries on May 10 decided to halt the military action with immediate effect.

 

Indian armed forces hit nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7 under the codename Operation Sindoor, India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 21 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

