Delhi Grap-IV curbs flouted: Report cites construction at officials' houses

A report by Supreme Court-appointed commissioners reveals ongoing construction at officials' homes in Delhi and NCR, violating pollution curbs under Grap-IV

Photo: PTI

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

A report submitted by Supreme Court-appointed commissioners has revealed extensive violations of anti-pollution measures in Delhi and surrounding areas. Despite a ban under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap), several instances of ongoing construction, waste burning, and industrial emissions have been observed, according to India Today.

Delhi pollution: Construction at officials’ residences amid Grap ban

The report highlights construction and renovation activities at residences of senior officials from organisations such as HUDCO, BHEL, RITES, HAL, and ITPO in the Asian Games Village. These activities violate Grap-IV directives, which prohibit non-essential construction to curb pollution.
 
Similar violations were observed in other areas of Delhi, Greater Noida, and NCR, where construction materials were left uncovered, contributing to dust pollution.
 

Industrial emissions and waste burning

Factories in Greater Noida’s Site-C were found emitting significant amounts of smoke. Additionally, open waste burning was observed in Greater Noida’s Ecotech 1 Extension and Gurugram’s New Palam Vihar Phase 1, further deteriorating the region’s air quality, the report noted.

Lapses in surveillance

The report also criticised inadequate surveillance at key border points such as the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) flyway, which lacks CCTV coverage. Several border checkpoints operated without officials or volunteers from the Delhi government.
 
A commissioner flagged a loophole in vehicle monitoring, highlighting that once fined, a vehicle could continue operating without further checks. Officials stated that such vehicles would be impounded if caught again, the report added.
 
The report further noted insufficient deployment of water sprinklers in areas like Siri Fort, Panchsheel, and Kotla, with only two sprinklers and a single driver managing both. This lack of resources has hindered efforts to control dust pollution.

Proposed measures to address violations

The report recommends the following steps to improve compliance:
Contempt proceedings: Initiate legal action against officials found violating Grap rules.
Enhanced surveillance: Install CCTV cameras at major and minor checkpoints to ensure adherence.
Increased resources: Deploy additional water sprinklers and personnel to control dust more effectively.

Delhi AQI update

Delhi’s pollution levels saw a slight rise on Thursday morning, with the air quality remaining in the “very poor” category. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 324 at 4 pm, up from 301 on Wednesday morning.
 
None of the 38 monitoring stations recorded air quality in the “severe” range, CPCB data revealed.
 
AQI categorisation:
 
0–50: Good
51–100: Satisfactory
101–200: Moderate
201–300: Poor
301–400: Very Poor
401–500: Severe

Grap-IV restrictions in Delhi-NCR

Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap-IV) was implemented on November 18 due to rising pollution levels. The following restrictions are in place:
 
Vehicle restrictions: Diesel-powered medium and heavy goods vehicles (BS-IV or older) registered in Delhi are banned unless carrying essential goods. Light commercial vehicles from outside Delhi are also restricted unless they use cleaner fuels such as CNG, BS-VI diesel, or electricity.
Truck entry ban: Trucks carrying non-essential goods are prohibited unless operating on LNG, CNG, or BS-VI diesel.
Office capacity: NCR offices are advised to operate at 50 per cent capacity, with the remaining employees working remotely.
Construction halt: All construction activities across NCR are suspended.

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 4:24 PM IST

