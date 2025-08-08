Friday, August 08, 2025 | 07:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delhi GST Amendment bill passed in Assembly amid heated exchanges

Delhi GST Amendment bill passed in Assembly amid heated exchanges

Delhi Assembly

Chief Minister Gupta said the amendments that have now been introduced in the House were passed in the GST council meeting that was held last year (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 7:51 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her predecessor Atishi sparred over The Delhi Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in the state assembly, which was later passed in the House.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader called for a discussion on the amendments. However, Speaker Vijender Gupta said when the AAP was in power, it never allowed discussion on it.

Former minister in the AAP government and now a BJP MLA Kailash Gahlot said, "I have also been a finance minister and have presented the budget also. This is a mere formality."  In response, Atishi said that it is not the central GST bill that is being discussed but The Delhi Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025 that has been introduced.

 

"Calling it a mere formality is an insult to the House," she said.

The speaker allowed her to present her views. In between, chaos also ensued and AAP MLA Anil Jha was marshalled out.

Speaking in the House, Atishi said traders are worried about GST.

"The amendment to the bill is granting significant tax exemptions in SEZs. The biggest SEZs in this country belong to close associates of BJP. The amendment is being introduced to benefit the BJP," she charged.

Replying to her, Chief Minister Gupta said the amendments that have now been introduced in the House were passed in the GST council meeting that was held last year.

"Atishi was the finance minister then. She was herself the finance minister and she is asking us about these amendments. She never went for the meetings. People were worried and wanted that their suggestions should reach Centre but she did not have time to attend meeting," Gupta alleged.

Stressing that the Centre introduced so many reforms, the chief minister rued that Atishi had no time to attend the meeting. She also alleged that the AAP government did not implement the schemes of the central government.

"The Centre gave you funds but you did not use them. If you would have behaved like good children, you would have gotten more funds from the central government," she added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 7:51 PM IST

