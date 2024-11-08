Business Standard
Home / India News / Delhi, Gurugram air quality remains 'very poor'; Noida marginally better

Delhi, Gurugram air quality remains 'very poor'; Noida marginally better

A thick layer of smog continued to blanket Delhi, reducing visibility in most parts during the early morning hours. Many AQI monitoring stations reported 'severe' pollution levels of over 400

Pollution, Gurugram Pollution

Gurugram: People walk on the railway tracks amid low visibility due to smog, in Gurugram, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Nisha Anand Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 3:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi and its neighbouring cities of Gurugram and Ghaziabad continued to experience very poor air quality on Friday, with the national capital recording the most toxic air pollution levels across India. The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi stood at 387, while Ghaziabad and Gurugram hovered in the 300-320 range.

Pollution levels categories:

0-50: Good
 
51-100: Satisfactory
 
101-200: Moderate
 
201-300: Poor
 
301-400: Very poor

More From This Section

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

LIVE: Forces against AAP will do anything to defeat us; can't let them win, says Kejriwal

Supreme Court, SC

Centre must establish mandatory accessibility norms for specially abled: SC

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Your unifying message of hope will keep inspiring many: Rahul to Harris

Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra CM

Maha govt to take action against non-Hindu students who availed ST quota

manipur, manipur violence

Six houses torched, tribal villagers attacked in Manipur's Jiribam

 
401-500: Severe
 
Air pollution levels were slightly better in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, where the AQI stood at 288.
 
A thick layer of smog persisted over Delhi, reducing visibility in most areas during the early morning hours. Many AQI monitoring stations reported ‘severe’ pollution levels, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
 

Key AQI readings in Delhi:

Alipur: 397
 
Bawana: 440
 
Dwarka Sector 8: 391
 
Mundka: 428
 
Najafgarh: 374
 
New Moti Bagh: 427
 
Rohini: 439
 
Punjabi Bagh: 406
 
RK Puram: 406

Last day of Chhath Puja

Friday marked the last day of the Hindu festival Chhath Puja, during which devotees worship the Sun while standing in water bodies. At the Yamuna ghat in Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj area, images showed people standing in the foam-laden, polluted waters of the Yamuna River, awaiting the sunrise.
 
In response to the situation, the Delhi government said it had organised 1,000 alternative locations for the puja.
 
Experts have warned that at such high levels of air pollution, even healthy individuals are at risk of various health issues. They further noted that pollution levels could worsen as temperatures drop, due to factors like biomass burning.
 
A political battle over the issue continues between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, which is significant as Delhi prepares for Assembly elections in the coming months.

Also Read

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution

Bengaluru struggles with 'moderate' AQI, other Southern cities breathe easy

This has led to incidents of stubble burning, as the farmers burn the paddy residue to sow wheat. Unlike previous years, the number of stubble burning incidents has reduced considerably this year. From the onset of the stubble burning season (widely

Central govt amends rules for stubble burning in Delhi, surrounding areas

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution

Vehicular emissions major cause of Delhi's winter pollution, says CSE

New Delhi, India, air pollution

AQI having 'good days' increased, specific action taken: Delhi govt to NGT

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution

Clock ticking as Delhi's AQI worsens, 13 areas in 'severe' air quality zone

Topics : Delhi air quality Air pollution study air pollution in India New Delhi Delhi-NCR BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 3:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySagility India IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon