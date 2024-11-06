Business Standard
Home / India News / Vehicular emissions major cause of Delhi's winter pollution, says CSE

Vehicular emissions major cause of Delhi's winter pollution, says CSE

"The major reason behind the rising air pollution in Delhi is the state of transportation. Stubble burning, road dust and the bursting of firecrackers are concerning, but they are not as significant a

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution

New Delhi: Vehicles ply on the NH-24 amid smog, in New Delhi, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. Delhi on Thursday continued to grapple with rising pollution as the air quality index settled in the 'very poor' category in most areas of the city. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 7:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vehicular emission is the top contributor to Delhi's pollution during winter season--more than stubble burning, road dust or bursting of fire crackers -- with over 50 per cent of pollution from local sources linked to city's fragmented transportation system, according to the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE).

An estimated 1.1 million vehicles enter and exit Delhi daily, further worsening the air quality.

The traffic caused from this vehicle influx intensifies pollution, particularly nitrogen oxides (NOx), which account for 81 per cent of NOx pollution in Delhi.

According to data presented by the CSE, local pollution sources in Delhi account for 30.34 per cent of the city's air pollution (50.1 per cent of which is contributed through transportation), while 34.97 per cent originates from the neighbouring NCR districts and 27.94 per cent from other areas. Stubble burning contributes only 8.19 per cent to Delhi's pollution levels.

 

These data points are based on the CSE's analysis from different bodies, including the IITM, TERI-ARAI, CPCB's real-time air quality data and traffic data from Google map, among others.

"The major reason behind the rising air pollution in Delhi is the state of transportation. Stubble burning, road dust and the bursting of firecrackers are concerning, but they are not as significant as this issue. We must not focus on assigning blame -- whether it's the Centre's responsibility or the states' or blaming farmers or firecrackers," CSE Director General Sunita Narain told a press conference.

More From This Section

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

LIVE: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge dissolves party unit in Himachal Pradesh

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

CBI probe initiated against Rahul Gandhi citizenship issue, Delhi HC told

Class, Classroom, Education, School

Cabinet approves PM-Vidyalaxmi scheme for students; know all about it

Students, Education, Study

PM-Vidyalaxmi scheme approved to provide collateral-free student loans

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw, Railway minister

Cabinet approves infusion of Rs 10,700 crore equity in FCI in FY25

"While farm fires and firecrackers do aggravate pollution during the winter due to adverse weather conditions, they are not the sole contributors. The top contributor is vehicular emissions and we need year-round efforts to address this problem. Implementing GRAP alone, as an emergency measure, will not be enough," she added.

The CSE highlighted the need for an integrated transportation system focused on improving public transport to address these issues.

Currently, public transport in Delhi is costly for the users, with around 50 per cent of public transport users spending 18 per cent of their annual income on transit, compared to 12 per cent for private vehicle owners. This cost difference is due to the higher journey times and frequent interchanges required for bus travel, leading to a total cost nearly double that of private transport, as per the presented data.

Despite the demand, Delhi's public transport system remains inadequate. Although the city has added buses, reaching 7,683 buses (including 1,970 electric buses) by July 2024, it still falls short of the Supreme Court's 1998 directive to deploy 10,000 buses.

Currently, Delhi operates about 45 buses per lakh population, below the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs' benchmark of 60 buses per lakh population. Bus breakdowns are also on the rise, with cases increasing from 781 in 2018-19 to 1,259 in 2022-23.

Bus ridership, despite increasing, remains 25 per cent lower than pre-pandemic levels for DTC buses and seven per cent lower for cluster buses.

Meanwhile, metro ridership has shown some recovery, though counting methods were revised in 2019-20 to reflect the number of corridors used instead of unique trips by commuters.

Data shows that during peak traffic hours (5 PM - 9 PM), when average traffic speed drops to 15 km/h, NO2 levels are 2.3 times higher than noon levels (12 PM - 4 PM) when traffic speed averages 21 km/h. These congestion-related emissions worsen air quality, especially during winter when inversion layers trap pollutants close to the ground.

To achieve its clean air targets, Delhi must reduce emissions by 62 per cent. However, urban sprawl has increased travel distances, while public transport usage continues to decline, with a 20 per cent drop in bus travel over the past decade.

The high cost of congestion affects Delhi's workforce, with unskilled workers losing an estimated Rs 7,500 to Rs 20,100 annually and skilled workers Rs 9,900 to Rs 26,600 due to traffic delays, amounting to 4 to 12 per cent of their income.

Parking demand also strains resources, consuming over 10 per cent of urbanized land, with space needed for new cars registered annually equal to 615 football fields.

Though the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage II recommends increasing parking fees to discourage private vehicle use, experts say this would require a Parking Management Area Plan (PMAP) to be effective.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Indian Bank CEO, Shanti Lal Jain, Shanti Lal, SL Jain, UCO Bank CEO, Ashwani Kumar, Ashwani, Canara Bank CEO, K Satyanarayana Raju, KS Raju, Bank of Baroda CEO, Debadatta Chand, Debadatta, BFSI

BFSI summit LIVE: Acquiring not a big deal, integration is tougher, says Razorpay' s Shashank Kumar

food grains crop agriculture

CCEA approves infusion of Rs 10,700 cr equity in FCI for working capital

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump is back! Impact on H-1B, EB-5 visas, & green card aspirations decoded

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 500 Rs

Rupee falls 21 paise, slides to all-time low of 84.30 against US dollar

Pro Kabaddi League

PKL 2024 Live score: Patna Pirates vs U Mumba match begins at 8 PM

Topics : vehicular pollution Carbon emissions Air pollution study Delhi air quality NGT on air pollution

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 7:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayACME Solar IPO Donald Trump's Victory Speech HighlightsBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayUS elections 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon