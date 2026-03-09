Delhi HC allows Dr Reddy's to make semaglutide for export, rejects appeal

A division bench of the Delhi High Court on Monday affirmed a single bench order allowing pharmaceutical company Dr Reddy’s Laboratories to manufacture the diabetes and weight-management drug semaglutide in India for export to jurisdictions where Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk does not have patent protection.

A two-judge bench of Justices C Hari Shankar and Om Prakash Shukla dismissed Novo Nordisk’s appeal against a single-judge decision that had permitted export-only manufacture of the drug. The Bench held that it saw no grounds to interfere with the earlier ruling.

The Court noted that the single judge had found prima facie merit in Dr Reddy’s challenge to Novo Nordisk’s patent, observing that the species patent covering semaglutide appeared susceptible to revocation on the ground of obviousness.

The Division Bench clarified that even if certain statutory provisions may have been combined in the earlier analysis, the finding on obviousness by itself was sufficient to sustain the initial order.

At the same time, the Bench emphasised that its observations were only tentative and would not affect the final determination of the patent dispute when the suit is decided on merits. A detailed copy of the order is awaited.

Semaglutide is sold by Novo Nordisk under brands such as Ozempic, Wegovy and Rybelsus. The company holds a species patent for the compound granted in 2014.

Novo Nordisk had approached the High Court last year alleging infringement and seeking to restrain Dr Reddy’s from manufacturing the drug in India. Dr Reddy’s contested the claim, arguing that the patent lacked novelty and inventive step in view of Novo Nordisk’s earlier genus patent, which expired in 2024.

Genus patents cover a broad group of related chemical compounds (a “superset” or family), while species patents protect a specific compound, molecule, or formulation within that broader group.

In an order dated December 2, 2025, a single judge of the High Court had observed that the modification leading to semaglutide appeared obvious in light of prior art, including the earlier genus patent and existing scientific literature. On that basis, the court permitted Dr Reddy’s to manufacture the drug in India solely for export while refusing Novo Nordisk’s request for an injunction.

Novo Nordisk subsequently challenged the interim ruling before a Division Bench. On December 12, 2025, the appellate Bench declined to stay the order, noting that the single judge had delivered a detailed analysis comparing the patent with prior art and had found substance in the validity challenge raised by Dr Reddy’s. It also observed that since the relief granted was limited to export-only manufacture, no interim restraint was warranted.

With Monday’s decision, the Division Bench has now rejected Novo Nordisk’s appeal against the interim order.