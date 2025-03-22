Saturday, March 22, 2025 | 07:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi HC asks Centre to outline mechanism for disabled-friendly taxi apps

Delhi HC asks Centre to outline mechanism for disabled-friendly taxi apps

The court granted a last opportunity to the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to file an affidavit on this aspect within four weeks

Delhi High Court

The court said it was evident that the application was far from being disabled friendly. (Photo: Twitter)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2025 | 7:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court has directed the central government to apprise it about the regulatory mechanism for ensuring that taxi aggregators' applications are disabled-friendly prior to their launch.

The court granted a last opportunity to the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to file an affidavit on this aspect within four weeks.

. failing which, the concerned Joint Secretary of the respondent no.2 (ministry) shall personally remain present in court, on the next date of hearing (August 13), Justice Sachin Datta said and listed the matter for further proceedings on March 19.

Meanwhile, bike-taxi aggregator Rapido also assured the court that adequate steps will be taken to ensure that its application continues to be disabled-friendly.

 

The submission came after the court was informed that as per the accessibility audit report, several accessibility issues were identified in the Rapido Android App'.

Also Read

Amarnath

Bids invited for DPRs to set up ropeway to Amarnath cave shrine in J&K

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT)

Cabinet approves 6-lane highway project connecting JNPT at Rs 4,500 crore

Highways

Panel on satellite toll system urges deliberation over security, privacy

Fastag

New FASTag transaction norms not to impact highway users' experience: NHAI

Highway, Road

Severe delays in Rs 1 trillion national highway projects: CareEdge Ratings

The counsel for Roppen Transportation Services Pvt Ltd -- which owns Rapido -- further assured that all accessibility issues referred to in the accessibility audit report' will be addressed by the company and its application will be made disabled-friendly within four months.

The court said any breach of the undertaking given by the company would be construed as wilful disobedience of the judicial order.

The court directed the ministry to file an affidavit placing before it the regulatory mechanism that is in place for ensuring that the applications, similar to that of Rapido, comply with the necessary requirements for being disabled-friendly prior to their launch and have all requisite accessibility features as mandated under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act.

The court was hearing a petition by disability rights activist Amar Jain and visually impaired banker Dipto Ghosh Chaudhary seeking directions to Rapido to conduct an immediate accessibility audit, resolve accessibility barriers in a timely manner and ensure comprehensive and holistic end-to-end accessibility.

In pursuance of the court's order, Rapido had engaged a certain agency to carry out an accessibility audit and the audit report revealed an alarming state of affairs as 207 accessibility issues have been identified in the Rapido Android App'.

The court said it was evident that the application was far from being disabled friendly.

The court had earlier issued notices to the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Department of Empowerment of persons with disabilities (PwD) and Roppen Transportation Services and asked them to file their replies to the petition.

The petition has said the petitioners rely on Rapido mobile ride application but it failed to cater to the accessibility needs of disabled individuals.

Petitioner no. 2 (Ghosh) was denied a ride by a captain (driver) when he learnt that he had a disability and such experiences undermine the dignity of persons with disabilities, the plea has asserted.

It said the issue is not limited to this app but even other cab aggregators do not have a system in place to accommodate persons with disabilities.

The petition, filed through advocates Rahul Bajaj and Mahoor Ghani, has said the Ministry of Transport has failed to put in place an appropriate mandate to ensure that all cab aggregators ensure functional and digital accessibility of their services for persons with disabilities.

The matter also underscores the importance of equal access to digital services for persons with disabilities, highlighting the need for businesses and service providers to prioritise inclusivity and comply with legal mandates aimed at fostering accessibility, the plea has stated.

More From This Section

Atishi marlena, Atishi

LIVE News: AAP stages protest in Delhi, calls BJP's promise of ₹2,500 to women 'Jumla'

Namo Bharat train

Construction of largest Namo Bharat station likely to finish by April

ECI

ECI holds all-party meetings to resolve booth-level polling issues

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

CM Dhami highlights achievements of 3 yrs; cites UCC, anti-conversion law

West Bengal Governor, Ananda Bose

Matter of pride that CM Mamata is going to Oxford University, says Governor

Topics : Highways Delhi High Court Taxi apps

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 22 2025 | 7:19 PM IST

Explore News

KKR vs RCB Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Opening CeremonyKKR vs RCB Head to HeadGold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Latest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyKKR vs RCB Live UpdatesIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon