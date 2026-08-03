Delhi HC refuses bail to ex-MLA Naresh Balyan in MCOCA case

The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to grant bail to former AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in a case under the stringent law against organised crime.

"We are dismissing it," Justice Manoj Jain said while pronouncing the verdict on Balyan's bail plea.

The ex-lawmaker was arrested in the case under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) on December 4, 2024, the same day a trial court granted him bail in an alleged extortion case.

Seeking bail, he had contended that there was "no shred of evidence" against him and the case against him was "completely frivolous".

Balyan is accused of being a "facilitator" in an organised crime syndicate.

On January 15, 2025, a trial court had denied bail to Balyan in the case.

The prosecutor had then cited 16 FIRs lodged against the alleged syndicate members in various parts of Delhi, claiming the syndicate had created havoc in society and amassed huge illegal wealth.