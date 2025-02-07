Business Standard

HC reserves order on Rashid's plea for parole to attend Parliament

The counsel appearing for the NIA opposed the grant of custody parole, saying Rashid had no vested right to attend Parliament

Rashid has been lodged in Tihar jail here since 2019 after the NIA arrested him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Delhi High Court on Friday reserved its order on a plea by jailed MP Rashid Engineer, facing trial in a terror funding case, seeking custody parole to attend the ongoing Parliament session.

Justice Vikas Mahajan heard the counsel appearing for the Baramulla MP as well as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and said, "Judgement reserved."  The counsel appearing for the NIA opposed the grant of custody parole, saying Rashid had no vested right to attend Parliament.

It was further said that he did show any "specific purpose" while seeking the relief and there were security concerns as well.

Rashid's counsel emphasised that his constituency was not being represented in Parliament and he ought to be allowed to attend the session.

 

"I represent the largest constituency of J&K. Don't prevent the representation when the process of inclusion has started... Don't stifle the voice of the constituency," the counsel argued.

The court was hearing Rashid's petition alleging that he had been left without any remedy after the NIA court dealing with his bail application left him in a limbo post his election to the Lok Sabha last year on account of it not being a special MP/MLA court.

As interim relief, he prayed for grant of custody parole.

Earlier, the NIA opposed Rashid's plea seeking interim bail to attend the Parliament session and said he had no such "right" as a parliamentarian.

In his petition, Rashid has urged the high court to either direct the expeditious disposal of his pending bail plea by the NIA court or decide the matter itself.

Rashid has been lodged in Tihar jail here since 2019 after the NIA arrested him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the 2017 terror-funding case.

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

