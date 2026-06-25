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Home / India News / AAP's Sanjay Singh to submit files to SIT in Ayodhya temple donations probe

AAP's Sanjay Singh to submit files to SIT in Ayodhya temple donations probe

Sanjay Singh had earlier alleged irregularities in land deals and the handling of donations and offerings linked to the Ram temple, and had sought an independent investigation into the matter

Sanjay Singh, sanjay

Sanjay Singh claimed that he possesses several documents connected to the allegations being examined by the SIT and would hand them over to the probe panel (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2026 | 10:06 AM IST

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Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Sanjay Singh has said that he has been called by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing allegations related to donations and land transactions linked to the Ram temple in Ayodhya and will submit documents to it on Thursday.

Singh said the SIT chief, Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, had called him at 11 am on Thursday in connection with the ongoing inquiry.

"I had sought time from the SIT and have now been called. I will appear before the SIT tomorrow and submit documents related to the alleged theft of offerings, misappropriation of donations and the alleged land scam," the AAP leader said on Wednesday.

 

He claimed that he possesses several documents connected to the allegations being examined by the SIT and would hand them over to the probe panel.

Singh had earlier alleged irregularities in land deals and the handling of donations and offerings linked to the Ram temple, and had sought an independent investigation into the matter.

The Uttar Pradesh government recently constituted the SIT to examine the alleged misappropriation of donations and offerings received at the temple.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Aam Aadmi Party AAP AAP government Ram temple Ayodhya

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First Published: Jun 25 2026 | 10:06 AM IST

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