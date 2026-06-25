Emergency dark period which saw Indian democracy brutally crushed: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said Emergency was a direct assault on the Constitution as the period witnessed the suspension of civil liberties, curbs on freedom of expression, and an assault on institutions that are the bedrock of Indian democracy.

Paying homage to all those who steadfastly defended democratic values during one of the "darkest chapters in India's history", Modi said Emergency also revealed the extraordinary courage of countless citizens who refused to remain silent and upheld the ideals enshrined in the Constitution.

"The Emergency was a direct assault on our Constitution. It witnessed the suspension of civil liberties, curbs on freedom of expression, arrests of political leaders, journalists, social workers and an assault on institutions that are the bedrock of our democracy," he said in a post on X referring to the proclamation of Emergency on this day in 1975.

The prime minister said for people, the Constitution is an embodiment of the aspirations, rights and duties of 140 crore Indians.

"We reaffirm our collective commitment to safeguarding constitutional values. Guided by the spirit of our Constitution, we will build an India that remains ever committed to justice, liberty, equality and fraternity," he said.

Between June 25, 1975 and March 21, 1977, India was placed under a state of Emergency under Article 352 of the Constitution.

Since 2025, the Narendra Modi government is observing the day as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas'.

A gazette notification in this effect had noted that Emergency was declared on June 25, 1975, following which there was "gross abuse of power by the government of the day and people of India were subjected to excesses and atrocities".

In another post on X, the prime minister said the 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' also reminds every one of that "dark period" when "Indian democracy was brutally crushed".

"It inspires us to always remain committed to protecting democracy, the Constitution, and citizens' rights. My respectful salutations to all the luminaries who opposed the Emergency," he said in the post in Hindi.

The formal declaration of Emergency marked a turning point in Indian constitutional history.The executive acquired overriding powers, and state authority was brought under central control.

Following the proclamation, constitutional safeguards were systematically suspended.

The Emergency saw strict control over the press and public information through institutional mechanisms and administrative orders.

Parliament passed a series of constitutional amendments during the Emergency that weakened judicial review and institutional checks.One of the most controversial aspects of the Emergency was the forced sterilisation campaign.

The Emergency came to a formal end in March 1977, following a political shift triggered by general elections.