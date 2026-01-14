Wednesday, January 14, 2026 | 11:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Delhi may allow one-month window to register unregistered e-rickshaws

Delhi may allow one-month window to register unregistered e-rickshaws

According to the official data of the Delhi government, 204,131 e-rickshaws are registered on the Vahan dashboard as of January 2026

Govt begins registration of e-rickshaws

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 11:05 PM IST

In an effort to improve road safety, the Delhi transport department is considering giving unregistered e-rickshaw operators a one-month window to complete vehicle registration, officials said on Wednesday.

Initially introduced as an eco-friendly transport option, e-rickshaws have increasingly become a problem on city roads due to their slow movement, contribution to traffic congestion and safety concerns.

According to the official data of the Delhi government, 204,131 e-rickshaws are registered on the Vahan dashboard as of January 2026. However, unofficial estimates put the actual numbers much higher.

"A plan is under consideration to give one month's time since the order is issued to unregistered e-rickshaw owners to get registered so that livelihood is also maintained along with safety on roads," the transport department said in reply to a question in the Delhi Assembly's recent winter session. The date for the start of the scheme has not been decided yet.

 

Earlier this month, the Delhi High Court issued a notice to the Delhi government in relation to a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by an individual whose eight-year-old daughter allegedly died after an unregistered e-rickshaw overturned.

In relation to control, safe movement, and management of the battery-operated rickshaws, government officials stated that under the 'E-rickshaw Sewa' scheme formulated in 2014, these vehicles fall under the category of transport vehicles.

"After the expiry of the fitness certificate of the e-rickshaw, these e-rickshaws are issued a fitness certificate under the relevant rules of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989," the transport department said in reply to a question.

Additionally, the department issued a notification on 11-12-2014 regulating the movement of e-rickshaws. The notification lists 236 roads where e-rickshaws are prohibited from plying and parking, it added.

First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 11:05 PM IST

