Delhi records hottest day of year so far as temperature touches 39.1 deg C

Delhi's maximum temperature on Wednesday was four notches above the season's average, while it recorded a low of 17 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, the data showed

The second-highest maximum was noted on March 9 at 38 degrees Celsius, the IMD data showed. | Photo: REUTERS

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 10:43 PM IST

The mercury in the national capital on Wednesday rose to 39.1 degrees Celsius, the city's highest maximum temperature this year so far, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The second-highest maximum was noted on March 9 at 38 degrees Celsius, the IMD data showed.
 
Delhi's maximum temperature on Wednesday was four notches above the season's average, while it recorded a low of 17 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, the data showed.
 
The temperatures are expected to rise to nearly 40 degrees Celsius this week, but there will be no heatwave soon as Delhi may receive rainfall on April 13 and 14, accompanied by thunderstorms, Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist and head of the Regional Meteorological Centre here, said.
 
The weather office has forecast a partly cloudy sky for Thursday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle at 39 and 19 degrees Celsius, respectively.
First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 10:43 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal
