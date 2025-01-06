Business Standard

Monday, January 06, 2025 | 07:40 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi's PM 2.5 levels up in 2024 even after low stubble burning: CSE report

Delhi's PM 2.5 levels up in 2024 even after low stubble burning: CSE report

Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director, research and advocacy, CSE, said the rise in PM2.5 levels cannot be seen as an annual aberration due to meteorological factors

Flagging delay in implementation of stricter measures for checking the alarming rise in pollution, the Supreme Court on Monday asked states adjoining the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) to immediately set up teams to enforce graded response actio

The report highlighted that the total annual fire counts (on account of stubble burning) dropped by 37.5 per cent in 2024 in Delhi. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 7:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi's annual PM2.5 levels rose in 2024 for the second consecutive year, despite a 37 per cent drop in stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana and the national capital, according to a new report.

The report by think tank Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) said Delhi's annual PM2.5 concentration increased to 104.7 microgrammes per cubic metre in 2024 -- a 3.4 per cent rise from the 2023 levels. This is also more than twice the national ambient air quality standard of 40 microgrammes per cubic metre.

While the 2024 average is still 9.6 per cent lower than the 2018 peak of 115.8 microgrammes per cubic metre, it is 3 per cent higher than the three-year average of 2021-2023, indicating a gradual reversal of earlier gains made between 2018 and 2022, it said.

 

The report highlighted that the total annual fire counts (on account of stubble burning) dropped by 37.5 per cent in 2024 in Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana. Punjab recorded a 75 per cent decline, and Haryana, a 37 per cent decline.

Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director, research and advocacy, CSE, said the rise in PM2.5 levels cannot be seen as an annual aberration due to meteorological factors and consistent rise indicates the impact of growing pollution in the region.

Also Read

Pollution, India Pollution

CAQM reinstates GRAP 3 curb in Delhi-NCR as air pollution levels rise

Flagging delay in implementation of stricter measures for checking the alarming rise in pollution, the Supreme Court on Monday asked states adjoining the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) to immediately set up teams to enforce graded response actio

Amid dip in Delhi-NCR pollution levels, CAQM revokes Grap-3 restrictions

India Gate

Delhi air quality improves to 'very poor' category, Grap-IV measures lifted

carbon emission, carbon tax, climate change, pollution

Govt reviews $30 billion sulphur-cutting programme for coal plants

Fog, New Delhi Fog

Delhi continues to battle with 'severe' air quality amid drizzle and fog

"Delhi seems to be losing its air quality gains from past action. Local and regional sources of pollution including vehicles, industries, open burning of waste, use of solid fuels, construction and dust sources have offset the gains -- undermining the longer-term progress over the past decade.

"Delhi cannot hide behind the smoke screen of farm fires anymore. Despite a 71.2 per cent drop in stubble fire incidents during the October-December 2024, the winter pollution has remained elevated, upsetting the annual trend," she said.

According to Sharanjeet Kaur, programme officer with CSE's Urban Lab, real-time data from Delhi's monitoring stations for the winter period (October 1-December 31) reveals a troubling 26 per cent surge in peak pollution levels compared to the previous year during the early phase of winter.

The city experienced 17 days of severe or worse air quality, alongside two extended smog episodes with average smog intensity of 371 microgrammes per cubic metre and 324 microgrammes per cubic metre, respectively.

This has kept the average levels elevated, Kaur said.

Delhi recorded two major smog episodes this winter: from November 13-20 (about eight days) and from December 16-20 (about four days).

The average daily intensity of this smog stood at 371 microgrammes per cubic metre and 324 microgrammes per cubic metre, respectively. At least three continuous days of severe AQI is considered a smog episode.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Dallewal

SC panel meets farmer leader Dallewal amid hunger strike, seeks medical aid

The finance ministry has rejected a proposal by the steel ministry to establish a central organisation for the bulk procurement of green steel. It cited that most steel procured for government projects is purchased indirectly through contractors rath

LIVE news updates: Steel ministry proposes KIOCL, NMDC merger, say reports

tomatoes

Tomato, potato prices make home-cooked meals costlier in Dec: CRISIL report

Covid, Covid in india, india coronavirus case

Two HMPV cases detected in Karnataka, states monitoring situation closely

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

HMPV cases: Karnataka CM directs officials to take precautionary measures

Topics : Stubble burning Air Quality Index Air pollution study stubble burning air pollution air pollution in India Delhi air quality

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 7:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEVinay Hiremath LoomMarket Crash TodayHoliday Calendar 2025HMPV NewsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon