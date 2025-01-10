Business Standard

Friday, January 10, 2025 | 09:05 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / Manoj Tiwari slams Kejriwal for calling people from UP, Bihar 'farzi'

Manoj Tiwari slams Kejriwal for calling people from UP, Bihar 'farzi'

Tiwari, in a statement, claimed that Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) harbour a deep hatred for the residents of these states

Manoj Tiwari

Tiwari drew attention to past controversies, especially the handling of migrant workers during the Covid-19 crisis. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 9:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

BJP Member of Parliament (MP) and former Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari has sharply criticized Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over referring to people from Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Bihar as 'farzi' (fake).

The BJP MP alleged that Kejriwal recently referred to people from UP and Bihar as 'farzi' and accused them of "getting fake voter ID cards made" in Delhi.

Tiwari, in a statement, claimed that Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) harbour a deep hatred for the residents of these states.

"There are multiple examples showing how AAP and Arvind Kejriwal hate people of UP and Bihar. Today, once again Arvind Kejriwal called the people of UP and Bihar 'farzi'. He said that people of UP and Bihar are coming to Delhi and getting fake voter ID cards made," Tiwari said.

 

Tiwari drew attention to past controversies, especially the handling of migrant workers during the Covid-19 crisis.

Also Read

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

BJP manipulating electoral roll in New Delhi seat, alleges Kejriwal

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi to address rally in poll-bound Delhi on Jan 13

Delhi Police

Over 50 paramilitary units to be deployed in Delhi for R-Day, elections

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

'Will fight polls only from New Delhi', Kejriwal shoots down BJP's claim

Omar Abdullah,Omar

'Dissolve INDIA bloc if it was formed only for LS elections': Omar Abdullah

He accused Kejriwal of misleading migrant workers during the pandemic, specifically mentioning how they were abandoned to die at Anand Vihar when they were desperate to return to their home states. "This is the same Arvind Kejriwal and AAP that lied to people of UP, Bihar and Jharkhand and sent them to Anand Vihar to die during Corona," Tiwari added.

Tiwari continued, "When people had to be kept safe in the house, he said that people of UP and Bihar come here on a Rs 500 ticket and leave after Rs 5 Lakh medical treatment."

The BJP leader also accused AAP of deleting names of around 7.5 lakh people, including residents of UP and Bihar, from the voter list during the 2022 elections.

"People of UP and Bihar have made a name for themselves with their hard work, and it is necessary for those who live here to have a voter card," Tiwari said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary Vishnu Mittal on Thursday criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital for its failure to improve conditions in the city's slums and claimed that the slum dwellers have decided to support the BJP, citing poor living conditions and a lack of basic amenities under the AAP.

Vishnu Mittal, the BJP's convener for the 'Jhuggi Abhiyan' (Slum Campaign), announced that on January 11th, the 'pradhans' (leaders) of Delhi's slums will gather at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address them.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Mittal highlighted a series of issues faced by residents of slums, accusing the AAP-led Delhi government of neglecting their needs.

"On 11th January, we called the 'pradhans' of the slums of Delhi at the JLN stadium. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be present at the event and will personally interact with them," Mittal said. He added that the BJP expects at least 3,000 slum leaders to attend the event.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Harsh Malhotra, Harsh, Malhotra

Union Minister Harsh Malhotra questions Delhi CM's luxurious residence

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal demands inclusion of Delhi's Jat community in Central OBC list

Atishi, Sanjay Singh

Congress' Sandeep Dikshit to file defamation cases against Atishi, AAP MP

JP Nadda, Nadda

Nadda to take stock of Delhi BJP's poll preparation today, to hold meetings

BJP Flag, BJP

Atishi, Kejriwal think themselves as Delhi's owners: BJP's Dushyant Gautam

Topics : Manoj Tiwari Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Assembly Elections BJP AAP government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 9:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEStandard Glass Lining IPOGold-Silver Price TodayCTET 2024 result OutBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon