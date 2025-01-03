Business Standard

Friday, January 03, 2025 | 01:18 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi traffic advisory today: PM Modi to inaugurate several projects

Delhi traffic advisory today: PM Modi to inaugurate several projects

Delhi Traffic Advisory: As several VVIPs are scheduled to visit North Delhi today, traffic restrictions are expected on certain roads. Advisory issued for the smooth movement of the general public

Traffic jam, Traffic, Jaipur Traffic

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for seven key infrastructure projects in the national capital today, January 3, 2025. This will lead to traffic restrictions in certain parts of New Delhi. 
The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory regarding heavy vehicular movement on certain roads today due to a VVIP visit in North Delhi. The restrictions will be in place from 9 AM to 4 PM to ensure smooth traffic flow.  
 
In an official statement, the police advised that traffic is expected to be heavy on specific routes in New Delhi. To facilitate the general public, traffic will be restricted on the following roads during this time.
 

Delhi Traffic Advisory Today: List Of Roads To Remain Closed

  • Mall Road (Ring Road): Hakikat Nagar Red Light to Azadpur Chowk (both sides)
  • GTK Road: Azadpur Chowk to Gurudwara Nanak Pio.
  • Bhamashah Marg: Model Town-1 to Nanak Pio.
  • Lola Achhintam Marg & Brahma Kumari Marg: Gujranwala & Derawal areas.
  • Nahar Singh Marg: Prembari Chowk to Inderlok Metro Station(both sides).
  • Gulab Singh Marg: Satyawati College to Prerna Chowk.
  • Swami Narayan Marg: Delhi Jal board Red Light to Laxmi Bai College.
  • Mahatma Gandhi Marg: Britannia Chowk to Azadpur.
Residents traveling to areas including Azadpur, Model Town, Kingsway Camp, Gujranwala Town, Derawal Nagar, Swabhiman Apartment, and Ramleela Ground in Ashok Vihar are advised to plan their journeys carefully and allocate extra time for their commute.  
 
The advisory also urges motorists and the public to remain patient, follow traffic regulations, and comply with the instructions of traffic personnel stationed at key intersections. Commuters are encouraged to stay informed about traffic conditions through the official channels of the Delhi Traffic Police.

Also Read

Traffic, Traffic jam

Delhi witnesses traffic jams on New Year's Day as people flock to markets

Bengaluru

New Year's Eve: Check traffic advisory in Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata

Delhi Police, traffic, barricade, G20

Delhi Police enforces traffic restriction, to bolster security for New Year

Farmers Protest, Protest, Farmer Protest

Farmers give 7-day ultimatum to govt after march stopped in Noida

Farmers Protest, Protest, Farmer Protest

Will farmers' protest continue to choke Delhi-Noida border on Tuesday?

PM Modi schedule

PM Modi will inaugurate the 1,675 newly constructed flats for the dwellers of Jhuggi Jhopri clusters under the In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project. He will hand over keys to eligible beneficiaries at Swabhiman Apartments in Ashok Vihar, Delhi.
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address a public rally at Ramleela Ground which will be the beginning for his campaign for the upcoming assembly election. Modi's second rally is scheduled to take place on January 5 at Japanese Park in Rohini.
 
However, the election commission hasn't announced the election dates. The current term of the 70-member assembly in Delhi ends on February 23, 2025.

More From This Section

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Maharashtra received Rs 1.13 trn FDI in just 6 months in 2024-25: Fadnavis

Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi BJP chief

LIVE news: Delhi BJP chief won't contest polls, says will work for party

Supreme Court, SC

Can't deprive individual of property without adequate compensation: SC

Sanjiv Khanna, Sanjiv, New CJI

CJI praises retiring SC judge Justice Ravikumar as humane, noble soul

GM mustard

Govt moves to tighten rules for transparency in GM crop panel decisions

Topics : Narendra Modi Delhi traffic Delhi Traffic Police India Prime Minister

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentUGC NET 2024 ExamHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon