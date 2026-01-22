Grap III curbs revoked in Delhi-NCR after AQI drops to 'poor' range
In an order, the Commission on Air Quality Management said the AQI of Delhi had improved to 332 on Thursday, following which the restrictions were being relaxed
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Listen to This Article
Grap 3 restrictions were revoked in Delhi-NCR on Thursday following improvement in air quality.
In an order, the Commission on Air Quality Management said the AQI of Delhi had improved to 332 on Thursday, following which the restrictions were being relaxed.
It said the weather forecast indicated that the AQI was likely to remain in the 'moderate' to 'poor' category in the coming days.
Topics : Delhi Delhi air quality Delhi-NCR
First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 6:28 PM IST