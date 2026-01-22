Thursday, January 22, 2026 | 06:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Grap III curbs revoked in Delhi-NCR after AQI drops to 'poor' range

Grap III curbs revoked in Delhi-NCR after AQI drops to 'poor' range

In an order, the Commission on Air Quality Management said the AQI of Delhi had improved to 332 on Thursday, following which the restrictions were being relaxed

Fog, New Delhi Fog, Winter, Delhi Fog

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 6:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Grap 3 restrictions were revoked in Delhi-NCR on Thursday following improvement in air quality.

In an order, the Commission on Air Quality Management said the AQI of Delhi had improved to 332 on Thursday, following which the restrictions were being relaxed.

It said the weather forecast indicated that the AQI was likely to remain in the 'moderate' to 'poor' category in the coming days.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi Delhi air quality Delhi-NCR

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 6:28 PM IST

