Home / India News / Delhi Cabinet to decide on hospital staff outsourcing in a meeting today

Delhi Cabinet to decide on hospital staff outsourcing in a meeting today

Presently, the hospitals and other facilities like clinics hire these personnel through private placement entities, said an official

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

The proposals will be discussed in the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, scheduled for 12 noon, they said | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 7:12 AM IST

The Delhi government, in a meeting scheduled on Tuesday, is likely to take a call on the Health Department's proposals regarding outsourcing of staff through PSUs and equipping hospitals with MRI machines using a PPP model, official sources said.

The proposals will be discussed in the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, scheduled for 12 noon, they said. 

The Health Department seeks to centralise the outsourcing of staff required for documentation and other formalities at government hospitals and other health facilities of the government by roping in public sector undertakings (PSUs), they said.

 

Presently, the hospitals and other facilities like clinics hire these personnel through private placement entities, said an official. 

The other proposal is regarding the installation of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machines through a public-private partnership to meet the growing demand for such crucial scans, he said.

There is a shortage of MRI machines in government hospitals, which needs to be immediately addressed to ensure that patients are not forced to get these tests done from expensive private facilities, he added.

Rekha Gupta Delhi government hospitals

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 7:12 AM IST

