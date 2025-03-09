Sunday, March 09, 2025 | 08:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
DGCA probes tail strike incident involving IndiGo plane at Chennai airport

DGCA probes tail strike incident involving IndiGo plane at Chennai airport

IndiGo also regretted the inconvenience caused to passengers due to subsequent cancellations following the grounding of the aircraft

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2025 | 8:37 PM IST

Aviation watchdog DGCA is probing a tail strike incident involving an IndiGo A321 aircraft at the Chennai airport on March 8, according to a senior official.

IndiGo on Sunday said an Airbus A321 aircraft tail touched the runway during landing at Chennai airport.

"The aircraft is grounded and will be back in operations post necessary repairs and clearance," the airline said in a statement.

The senior official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said it is probing the incident.

Further details could not be immediately ascertained.

IndiGo also regretted the inconvenience caused to passengers due to subsequent cancellations following the grounding of the aircraft.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 09 2025 | 8:37 PM IST

