Three injured as leaking gas pipeline catches fire in Mumbai's Andheri area

Three injured as leaking gas pipeline catches fire in Mumbai's Andheri area

A water tanker, a fire engine and other assistance were rushed to the spot and the blaze was extinguished by 1.34 am, the official said

Fire, Mahakumbh Fire

The fire brigade and the MGL emergency team extinguished the blaze. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2025 | 5:00 PM IST

Three persons suffered burn injuries after a leaking gas pipeline caught fire on a road in Mumbai's Andheri area early on Sunday, an official said.

Two vehicles were also damaged in the incident, he said.

The Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) in a statement later said the pipeline was damaged due to the "JCB impact during unauthorised, uncontrolled digging".

The blaze erupted at 12.35 am in a heavily leaking supply pipeline of the MGL, passing through the middle of a road at Sher-E-Punjab society near a gurdwara at Takshila in Andheri (East) area, a fire official said earlier in the day.

 

It was a "level-one" fire which was confined to two moving vehicles, he said.

A two-wheeler rider, Arvindkumar Kaithal (21), suffered 30 to 40 per cent burns, another biker, Aman Harishankar Saroj (22), sustained 40 to 50 per cent burn injuries, and auto-rickshaw driver Suresh Kailas Gupta (52) suffered 20 per cent burns, he said.

A water tanker, a fire engine and other assistance were rushed to the spot and the blaze was extinguished by 1.34 am, the official said.

The three injured persons were taken to the Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Centre in Jogeshwari for treatment. Kaithal and Saroj, however, took discharge against medical advice, the official said.

The MGL in its statement said the gas pipeline was damaged due to the JCB (earth-excavating machine) impact during unauthorised and uncontrolled digging last night, leading to the fire.

The fire brigade and the MGL emergency team extinguished the blaze.

The gas supply was stopped for repair work of the pipeline, it said.

"Unfortunately, three persons were injured in the incident and rushed to hospital," the statement said.

With the support of the Mumbai fire brigade, the situation was under control and the rectification work was in progress, it said.

The authorities concerned, including police, were investigating the incident to find out the persons and agencies involved, which lead to this unfortunate event, the statement said.

To avoid such incidents, the MGL has been constantly coordinating with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and holding discussions with its senior officials.

Additionally, a dedicated number -- 1800 2100 2100 -- has been set up where the general public can notify the MGL about uncontrolled digging and ensure safety of the people, the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 09 2025 | 4:59 PM IST

