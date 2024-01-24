DGCA slaps Rs 1.10 crore penalty on Air India for safety violations

"Pursuant to the receipt of a voluntary safety report from an airline employee alleging safety violations of flights operated by Air India on certain long range terrain critical routes, DGCA conducted a comprehensive investigation into the alleged violations,” the regulator said in a statement.

“Since the investigation prima facie revealed non-compliance by the airline, a show cause notice was issued to the accountable manager of Air India Limited. The response to the show cause notice was duly examined with respect to the laid down stipulations under the relevant statutory provisions and the performance limits stipulated in critical documentations laid down by the Original Equipment Manufacturer [OEM],” the DGCA statement read.