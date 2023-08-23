Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.33%)
65433.30 + 213.27
Nifty (0.25%)
19444.00 + 47.55
Nifty Smallcap (1.44%)
5455.30 + 77.25
Nifty Midcap (0.39%)
38694.65 + 150.35
Nifty Bank (1.10%)
44479.05 + 485.80
Heatmap

Distressed over loss of lives in Mizoram bridge collapse: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said she was distressed to know about the loss of lives in the tragic bridge mishap in Mizoram and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

President Murmu'

President Murmu's addresses nation

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 4:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said she was distressed to know about the loss of lives in the tragic bridge mishap in Mizoram and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.
At least 17 workers were killed and several others feared trapped after an under-construction railway bridge collapsed near Sairang area of the north eastern state on Wednesday, police said.
"Distressed to know that a tragic bridge mishap in Mizoram caused loss of lives. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Murmu said on microblogging site X.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Mizoram elections 2023: ECI officials to visit state on August 29

Mizoram: Two-day Assembly session to begin Aug 22, six bills to be tabled

Mizoram polls: Lone BJP legislator B Chakma to retire from active politics

Mizoram Congress president asks all parties, NGOs to unite against BJP

838,000 voters in Mizoram including 431,000 female voters: Election dept

Pre-fabricated houses for violence-hit people temporary measure: Manipur CM

DGCA to probe runway incursion involving Vistara plane at Delhi airport

IBPS PO, SO 2023 registration date extended, apply till Aug 28 on ibps.in

80 leaders form 26 parties and 5 CMs to attend next INDIA meeting

Board exams will now be conducted twice a year: Ministry of education

Topics : president Mizoram Northeast India Bridge

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 4:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesChandrayaan-3 Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesTop Headlines TodayHeath Streak Passes AwayBharat NCAP | Car Crash Test ProgrammeIMD Weather Forecast TodayChandrayaan-3 Landing

Companies News

Honeywell launches new AGL manufacturing facility in India's GurugramSoftBank-owned Arm files for IPO in US, could be biggest in nearly 2 years

Election News

MP polls: Congress to conduct caste census after poll victory, says KhargeWomen's reservation not my domestic problem, it concerns 700 mn women: BRS

India News

IMD Weather Forecast (Aug 23): Heavy rains in Delhi, UP and Northeast India

Economy News

India to become growth engine for world, will be $5 trn economy soon: PMIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon