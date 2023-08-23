Confirmation

80 leaders form 26 parties and 5 CMs to attend next INDIA meeting

The next INDIA alliance meet will take place in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1, Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar finalise details today

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 3:13 PM IST
Around 80 leaders belonging to 26 parties, along with five chief ministers from Opposition-led states, will be attending the INDIA alliance meeting on August 31 and September 1 in Mumbai, according to a report by Times of India.

Ahead of the alliance meeting, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders, including Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP president Sharad Pawar, will meet at a hotel that will serve as the alliance meet venue, on Wednesday to decide on the finer details for the alliance meeting.
According to the report, the logo for the INDIA alliance may also be unveiled at the meeting. Moreover, Sena (UBT) functionaries stated that the agenda of the meeting would include drafting a common minimum programme (CMP) and appointing a convenor for the INDIA alliance.

MVA leaders have held several meetings over the last two weeks to finalise the plans for the upcoming alliance meeting. While the Sena (UBT) will be handling most of the logistics for the event, Sharad Pawar-led NCP will be organising the reception of the dignitaries.

On Tuesday, a delegation of MVA leaders met with police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar for security arrangements for the end-of-month meet. The delegation included MP Supriya Sule, MP Anil Desai, MLA Varsha Gaikwad, leader of Opposition in the legislative council Ambadas Danve, and Sanjay Nirupam, among others.

A list of VIPs attending the meeting in the city will also be submitted to Manoj Saunik, the state chief secretary, along with a request for security arrangements and all other necessary protocols.

The Opposition bloc's first meeting was held in Patna in June. The meeting followed this in Bengaluru where the alliance renamed itself.

This time Uddhav Thackeray may be hosting a dinner for the visiting dignitaries at the venue on August 31. The next day, the meeting will occur, followed by a press conference.

The report added that Thackeray, who attended the previous meeting of the alliance, slammed the Prime Minister for his "for the family" comment on the Opposition alliance. Instead saying that the country was their family and they were "fighting for it".

Thackeray added that the Opposition's fight was not against one person or party but against the ruling party's policies and "dictatorship".

He said, "We are fighting for Bharat, and we will take the fight forward and we have come together for that." 

Election news Lok Sabha Indian elections United Opposition Opposition parties Opposition Congress Indian National Congress Shiva Sena NCP AAP Uddhav Thackeray Sharad Pawar

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 3:10 PM IST

