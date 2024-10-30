Business Standard
India News / Diwali celebrations go big across US, Houston leads with legal fireworks

Families lined up at local stores to purchase gold ornaments and coins, marking the auspicious occasion

Diwali Festival

In the days leading up to Diwali, jewellery shops across Houston have seen a surge in customers eager to buy gold on Dhanteras, a significant tradition believed to bring prosperity and good fortune Image source: Unsplash

Press Trust of India Houston
Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 2:15 PM IST

Diwali has officially gone big in Harris County in the US state of Texas, as for the first time, residents can legally buy fireworks ahead of the festival on October 31.

The Harris County Commissioners Court approved this change in September, following a 2023 state law recognising Diwali as a fireworks-eligible holiday.

Though it is still not a public holiday here, communities across the United States are embracing and celebrating Diwali with enthusiasm, and Houston stands out for its vibrant celebrations.

Last weekend, the Shri Sita Ram Foundation hosted the 13th International Diwali-Dussehra Festival at the Fort Bend Epicentre in Rosenberg, Texas, attracting an estimated 12,000 attendees.

 

This lively event showcased Indian culture through captivating dance performances, live music, and an array of traditional foods, along with booths selling handicrafts and festive items that created a true Diwali Mela atmosphere.

The festival culminated in a dazzling fireworks display, symbolising the triumph of light over darkness.

Diwali is more than just a festival for us, said Dr Arun Varma, founder of the Shri Sita Ram Foundation.

It embodies Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,' or the world is one family,' and we welcome everyone to join us in celebrating our shared humanity.

This year's festival emphasised global unity, with flags representing over 200 nations displayed and active participation from diverse communities, including Jewish, Sikh, and Christian groups.

In the days leading up to Diwali, jewellery shops across Houston have seen a surge in customers eager to buy gold on Dhanteras, a significant tradition believed to bring prosperity and good fortune.

Families lined up at local stores to purchase gold ornaments and coins, marking the auspicious occasion.

Sweet shops are also bustling with activity as Indians prepare for the festive season.

Numerous Indian sweet shops across the area are selling large boxes of traditional sweets, from ladoos to barfis, as families stock up for celebrations and gift-giving. The sweet aroma of these treats fills the air, adding to the festive spirit.

Retailers in Houston are gearing up for a booming Diwali season. From October 25 to November 1, Houston's Fireworks has opened four stores dedicated to the holiday, eager to serve a new wave of customers beyond the usual Fourth of July and New Year's crowd.

It's fantastic to bring another season and provide fireworks for the Diwali community here, said Sue Davis of TOPDOG, excited about this new cultural moment.

As families prepare for the festivities, safety remains a top priority. Davis advised residents to keep fireworks outside city limits due to Harris County's current burn ban.

Safety first shoot on open ground, avoid buildings and dry vegetation, and please don't toss hot fireworks in the trash, she cautioned. The Houston Fire Department echoed these concerns, urging residents to report illegal fireworks and prioritise fire safety.

In addition to the fireworks and festivals, the Memorial Park Conservancy hosted its inaugural Diwali celebration, attracting over 600 attendees who enjoyed live music, food, and traditional sweets.

Diwali is like a Hindu Christmas, bringing people together and shining a big light on our diverse community, said board member Dhiren Shethia,  expressing his excitement for the event's success.

With fireworks crackling, sweets exchanging hands, and Houston lighting up in new ways, this year's Diwali reflects a growing embrace of cultural inclusion and celebration across the USA. As more events are set for the week ahead, communities are ready to keep the celebration glowing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 2:15 PM IST

