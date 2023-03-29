Durga Ashtami 2023: Importance, customs, greetings to send your loved ones

On this day, devotees pay homage to the goddess Mahagauri, the eighth avatar of Maa Durga. Mahagauri is said to have the ability to satisfy every desire of her devotees. Peacock green is the colour of the day, and symbolises individuality and uniqueness.





Maha Ashtami, also known as Durga Ashtami 2023, will be observed on March 29. Ram Navami, which takes place on March 30, will mark the end of the nine-day Navratri festival.